The third time an Affinity app has been selected as the winner of the Mac App of the Year, Serif celebrates the accolade by offering Affinity Publisher with a 30% discount for a limited period.

Affinity Photo, the complete photo editor from Serif, was Mac App of the Year for both iPad and Mac, and this year Serif gets the award for its Affinity Publisher, a clear example of a next generation of professional publishing software. From magazines, books, brochures, posters, reports and stationery to other creations, this incredibly smooth, intuitive app gives you the power to combine your images, graphics and text to make beautiful layouts ready for publication.

I’ve written here at ProVideo Coalition about Affinity Publisher for PC, which has become my DTP of choice after years using other tools, including InDesign, for producing everything from books and ebooks to magazines, and I sincerely believe this is the kind of tool any photographer, videographer or professional producing their own printed or electronic material should have around, as part of the key tools to share content. The move from other tools was easy, and this time of the year seems the right time to buy Affinity Publisher, as, to celebrate the accolade, Affinity Publisher is available with a 30% discount for a limited period, and—as with all Affinity apps—there is no subscription. Did I mention that the app usually costs only $54.99? And yes, it is available for both Mac and Windows.

Products professionals appreciate

Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Serif, was at a prestigious Apple event in New York for the presentation of the award— and as mentioned, this is the third time an Affinity app has been selected as the winner. During the event Ashley Hewson said: “Affinity Publisher was by far our biggest project so far, introducing a world-first level of integration between creative apps, and the response to that has been unbelievable. And we’re honoured to be named App of the Year again for Affinity Publisher, following on from Affinity Photo for iPad and Mac.

We know our customers really love the Affinity apps and awards like this serve as further confirmation that we’re going in the right direction and making products that professionals around the world, who use them every day, genuinely appreciate.”

Launched before an audience of leading professionals in June, Affinity Publisher unveiled a unique new level of integration which has revolutionised how creative professionals work. Its StudioLink technology allows owners of vector design app Affinity Designer and image editor Affinity Photo to use them right there in an Affinity Publisher layout, simply by clicking the relevant product icon. Although I do not use Affinity Designer, I do use Affinity Publisher with Affinity Photo, and appreciate the way both work together. I am also aware of other people I’ve suggested the apps, and who use the trio, and they also point to the way their workflow changed with the software from Serif.

Streamlining creative workflows

While Affinity Publisher has its own impressive selection of built-in vector and photo editing tools, StudioLink means for the first time, graphics and images in a layout can be edited using a full array of professional tools, without the need to switch to a different app, carry out edits, save and reupload the asset. The result is a massive streamlining of the creative workflow and valuable time savings.

From creating simple text-based documents to posters and flyers, or complex brochures and books combining words, images and graphics, Affinity Publisher runs smoothly even on the most content-heavy documents.

With essentials like Master Pages, facing-page spreads, grids, tables, advanced typography, text flow and full professional print output, Affinity Publisher delivers all the requirements for a modern-day layout app, tailored to exploit the power of the very latest hardware.

Affinity Publisher is now on version 1.8 beta

Affinity Publisher’s enormous flexibility means it can import and export all major raster and vector files, including layered PSD, PDF, EPS formats. And it can output print-ready documents in the latest PDF/X formats, including hyperlink support for documents shared online. Version 1.8, currently in public beta, introduces IDML import capability.

Ashley Hewson adds: “We’d really like to thank everyone involved in the success of Affinity Publisher, not just within our own team but all the customers who took part in the beta period and helped shape the app into the winning product it is now, and all the users who have put their faith in Affinity.”

So, just in case you missed it before, to celebrate the App of the Year accolade, Affinity Publisher is available with a 30% discount for a limited period, and—as with all Affinity apps—there is no subscription.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now