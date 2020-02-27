The newest update to the classic Nik Collection plugin suite introduces five new types of classic colour films to Color Efex Pro 4 and makes the software compatible with Affinity Photo 1.8.

After updating, yesterday, my Affinity Photo software to version 1.8 of Serif’s photo editing tool, I’ve today updated my Nik Collection to version 2.5, which introduces the much requested compatibility of the classic app with Affinity Photo. It’s a step in the right direction, as now I can use the immense creative potential of the Nik Collection with my photo editor of choice, Affinity Photo.

I’ve used the Nik Collection in the past, also in the period when it was available for free, after Google bought the software and, after DxO acquired it, with DxO PhotoLab 2 Essential Edition, which I reviewed when it was launched. The Nik Collection, which was initialy introduced as a plugin suite for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Elements, is today much more than that, being – not officially – compatible with a variety of other photo editors, as long as they use plugins compatible with Photoshop.

Compatible with Affinity Photo 1.8

The compatibility with Affinity Photo version 1.8, now announced, is official, though, and is the result of cooperation between Serif, the company behind the Affinity apps, and the team at DxO that continues to work the Nik Collection, which is, at the moment, one of the key “special effects” tool for photographers. The ability to add the re-designed suite to Affinity Photo is not the only thing new in this version, though, as after adding ten new iconic black-and-white films to Silver Efex Pro 2, DxO has added five new types of classic colour films to Color Efex Pro 4.

Color Efex Pro 4 is the creative colour plugin in Nik Collection 2 by DxO. With its 55 exclusive filters, users can stylize their images whilst also giving them a unique feel and appearance. All Color Efex Pro 4 filters, which cover everything from chromatic contrast, ambiances, toning, polarization, and even vignetting, feature not only a number of different presets but also multiple variations. Users have an unlimited number of creative possibilities. Advanced users will also enjoy using Color Efex Pro 4’s customization options to adjust colour, contrast, brightness, shadows, reflections, and more. Plus, thanks to the plugin’s built-in U POINT technology, applying a filter to a specific area has never been simpler!

New iconic films added to Nik Collection 2.5

Again, DxO taks on its shoulders the mission of bringing back certain films that are no longer in production, as they did with the ten new iconic black-and-white films added to Silver Efex Pro 2. The choice now was for five new film types simulating colour films that have left their mark on the history of analog photography: AGFA PRECISA CT 100, FUJIFILM FP-100C, INSTAX and FUJICHROME PROVIA 400X, and LOMOGRAPHY REDSCALE 100.

By bringing back films that are no longer in production, like FUJIFILM FP-100C, FUJICHROME PROVIA 400X, and AGFA PRECISA CT 100, which stopped being manufactured between 2005 and 2016, DxO gives photographers the opportunity to experience the emotional impact conveyed by these iconic films once again.

According to DxO, each film has been carefully selected for its chromatic intensity and fine grain. The reversal film AGFA PRECISA CT 100 was picked for its iconic neutral effect and deep blues, which makes it the perfect choice for landscape photography. The instant film FUJIFILM FP-100C was chosen for its ability to accurately reproduce colours and its rich tonal gradations, which is ideal for any situation involving bright light.

The playful instant film FUJIFILM INSTAX offers a colour balance and tonal range that is superior to Polaroid films, resulting in detailed and precise photos. Similarly, the reversal film FUJICHROME PROVIA 400X was selected for its excellent granularity and contrast, radiant colours, and even grey balance, making it an ideal choice for landscape, nature, and portrait photography. Finally, the more exotic LOMOGRAPHY REDSCALE 100 was tapped for its warm colours, which are popular among Lomography fans.

New options with Affinity Photo

Dan Hughes was, once again, entrusted with designing all of the software’s films. Hughes is a lecturer in photography science at the Rochester Institute of Technology, a former Nik Software trainer, and the creator of the 42 “En Vogue” styles included in the Nik Collection 2 by DxO.

As noted above, in order to guarantee the best possible user experience, Nik Collection 2.5 by DxO was optimized to be fully compatible with Affinity Photo 1.8, the latest update of the graphics editor for Mac and PC developed by Serif. Affinity Photo, says DxO, “ pairs perfectly with Adobe Photoshop and offers a powerful RAW processing workflow as well as layer and creative tool management, including panoramic photo assembly, HDR photo creation, and deep-etching and correction tools.”

Comes with DxO PhotoLab 2 Essential

“Full compatibility between Affinity Photo and Nik Collection by DxO is one of features our customers ask for the most,” says Ashley Hewson, Managing Director at Serif. “By combining the versatility of Affinity Photo with the in-depth features available in Nik Collection 2, we are proud to offer photographers new creative possibilities to help them produce exceptional results.”

The Nik Collection 2.5 by DxO (PC and Mac) is now available for download on the DxO website (http://shop.dxo.com/en) for $149. Users who purchased Nik Collection 2 by DxO may upgrade their software for free. Nik Collection 2 is a suite of plugins offering an impressive range of creative effects and innovative tools that now includes DxO PhotoLab 2 Essential.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now