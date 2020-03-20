The AI-powered applications Veritone Essentials, Attribute, and Digital Media Hub are now available for FREE to new customers to support the M&E industry during this period.

The coronavirus has adversely impacted many communities and businesses across the globe. In an effort to stem further spread of the disease, and in consideration of the health and well-being of employees and their families, growing numbers of organizations have asked their employees to work remotely. Veritone, the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, announced that it will extend free access to its core applications — Veritone Essentials, Attribute, and Digital Media Hub — for 60 days.

The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to helping current and future media and entertainment customers not only to maintain business continuity but to actively enhance operations during this challenging time. During the 60-day period, base license fees will be waived, and Veritone will provide a pool of natural language processing (NLP) hours, data storage and/or data transfer amounts (as applicable for each application) without charge. Those interested should contact the company for additional details.

The key Veritone applications

The Veritone suite of applications will save you time, money and valuable resources — no matter the location of your workforce.

With Veritone Essentials, broadcasters can easily track campaigns based on keywords and copy elements, such as brand names or talent; generate and share air-checks, and create campaign recaps.

Veritone Attribute gives broadcasters the ability to correlate ads with the advertiser’s website traffic. This award-winning application arms sales teams with comprehensive performance insights to share with their ad clients.

Veritone Digital Media Hub is an intelligent media asset management portal designed for content owners in sports, film, TV, news, and other media enterprises. With its simple interface, users can immediately search, manage, share, and monetize indexed content.

Cloud-based, access from anywhere

Veritone’s software solutions are just one piece in a large operation; however, they can have a significant positive impact by saving time, reducing costs, and bringing seamless, connected workflows to an organization. The solutions are fully cloud-based, which means that they can be accessed by staff and leveraged from any home office in the world as long as there is internet access.

Targeted to media and entertainment clients in radio, TV, film, sports, and podcasting, Veritone Essentials, Attribute, and Digital Media Hub are designed to make data and content sharing easy, efficient, and universal. The solutions enable any workforce (whether in the office or remote) with powerful tools that accelerate workflows and facilitate collaboration.

At the core of these powerful applications is Veritone’s aiWARE, an AI-based operating system that turns media streams into indexed and searchable data in near-real time — opening up lucrative new opportunities for media and entertainment companies to leverage their valuable content.

Media and Entertainment play a crucial role now

Announcing the offer, the company said: “We believe that now more than ever, media & entertainment will play a crucial role in all of our lives as we rely on it to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, educated, and also entertained while daily life is becoming significantly restricted and challenging.”

The list of M&E organizations that use Veritone’s platform includes the United States Tennis Association, iHeartMedia, Fremantle, ESPN, Sony Pictures, HBO, Westwood One, Art19, Bloomberg, Inter Milan, Formula E, COPA90, San Francisco Giants, Cox Media, NCAA, CBS News Archives, and Carson Entertainment Group, that leverage Veritone to maximize the value and activation of their media assets.

