fbpx
News

Signiant offers unlimited users to Media Shuttle customers until May 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic changes the ways the world works and connects, companies are doing everything they can to face the new reality. Signiant took a new step to help others share content.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes March 18, 2020

Signiant offers unlimited users to Media Shuttle customers

To support the media industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Signiant is taking the unprecedented step of offering unlimited users to Media Shuttle customers.

The easiest and most reliable way to send any size file, anywhere, fast, has a name: Media Shuttle, from Signiant. Now, as we live through times when being able to share content has another, more urgent, meaning, Signiant has decided to help professionals by are waiving any Media Shuttle active user overage fees that would normally result from utilization that exceeds the customer’s subscription tier.

As the virus changes work patterns across the industry, it is more vital than ever for media professionals to have the ability to work remotely and collaborate globally ⎯ the very workflows that Media Shuttle enables. So, to support the media industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Signiant is taking the unprecedented step of offering unlimited users to Media Shuttle customers.

Signiant offers unlimited users to Media Shuttle customers

Try Media Shuttle

Many of Signiant customers are adopting travel restrictions or work-from-home policies, and the company decided it wants to help them support their employees and maintain business continuity, so until through May 31, 2020 the company is waiving any Media Shuttle active user overage fees.

Announcing the decision, Margaret Craig, CEO, Signiant Inc. said: ”My colleagues and I are proud to serve an industry that plays such an important role in major world events, whether by providing timely news to the public or offering the welcome distraction of entertainment.  We hope this small gesture will help ease the financial and operational impact of disrupted daily routines within our sector.  Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this global crisis and we look forward to a return to normal.“

If you’ve not tried Media Shuttle, request a demo today by contacting Signiant.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

HTC Vive: the first fully online conference in Virtual Reality

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

SNS Nomad: FREE utility helps creative teams work from anywhere
Post Production

SNS Nomad: FREE utility helps creative teams work from anywhere

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Studio Network Solutions (SNS) has developed and released...
Shane Hurlbut, ASC Makes Illumination Experience Workshop Free
Production

Shane Hurlbut, ASC Makes Illumination Experience Workshop Free

COVID-19 has hit the industry hard is putting it mildly. Freelancers saw their full...
COVID-19: entertainment workers should not be colateral damage, says IATSE
Production

COVID-19: entertainment workers should not be colateral damage, says IATSE

The presidents of both IATSE and MPTF aim to help the entertainment industry professionals...
NAB Show 2020 cancelled… as expected
NAB Show

NAB Show 2020 cancelled… as expected

Until the morning of today, March 11, the 2020 edition of the NAB Show...
Subscribe