The easiest and most reliable way to send any size file, anywhere, fast, has a name: Media Shuttle, from Signiant. Now, as we live through times when being able to share content has another, more urgent, meaning, Signiant has decided to help professionals by are waiving any Media Shuttle active user overage fees that would normally result from utilization that exceeds the customer’s subscription tier.

As the virus changes work patterns across the industry, it is more vital than ever for media professionals to have the ability to work remotely and collaborate globally ⎯ the very workflows that Media Shuttle enables. So, to support the media industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Signiant is taking the unprecedented step of offering unlimited users to Media Shuttle customers.

Many of Signiant customers are adopting travel restrictions or work-from-home policies, and the company decided it wants to help them support their employees and maintain business continuity, so until through May 31, 2020 the company is waiving any Media Shuttle active user overage fees.

Announcing the decision, Margaret Craig, CEO, Signiant Inc. said: ”My colleagues and I are proud to serve an industry that plays such an important role in major world events, whether by providing timely news to the public or offering the welcome distraction of entertainment. We hope this small gesture will help ease the financial and operational impact of disrupted daily routines within our sector. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this global crisis and we look forward to a return to normal.“

