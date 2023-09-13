With IBC 2023 ready to launch, Adobe has announced updates to their signature video applications, including some nice new features for Premiere Pro. These new features aren’t shipping in the release version just yet, which comes this fall, but they will roll out in the public beta for your own testing before shipping in the full version.

There are three headline features, and I’m going to run over them in order of what is, IMHO, their order of importance. This is my own personal order of importance so your order might be different than mine. But there are only three, so it’s not like our lives would be all the different.

“Performance Optimizations” Okay, what exactly does “performance optimizations” mean? Aren’t there always performance optimizations in an update? Well certainly there better be, but one notable optimization in this update is the timeline performance has been increased by what Adobe says is a “massive 5x timeline performance improvement,” and while I think it’s hard to measure anything quite that specifically from an end-user standpoint, the timeline performance is noticeably better in this newest beta. Adobe achieves this by optimizing how fast the timeline will redraw as you are interacting with it. Timeline interactions are something we do repeatedly over and over, perhaps hundreds of thousands of times within a year of editing so smoother timeline interaction makes a huge difference in how an editing application feels. I have felt a noticeable improvement in working in the latest beta, so kudos to Adobe for putting some engineering emphasis on something as “unsexy” as re-drawing in the speed of the timeline. I mean, how do you even market this because you can’t really show it in any truly interactive way? But you sure can feel it as you dig in. Filler Word Detection (and removal) in Text-based Editing Adobe currently holds the lead in text-based editing (you do know exactly what text-based editing is don’t you?) And some continued improvements in this version keep them in the lead. Filler word detection is going to be an incredible timesaver as it lets the text panel identify the uhs and umms within the dialogue. And then a one-click deletion of both filler words and pauses can really speed up the process. I love this feature as it’s one of those things that has the potential to save him a lot of time cleaning up your interviews, chats and walk-and-talks. I would much rather have truly useful time-saving tools like this built into my editng applications then all of the film overlays and explosion effects in the world.

A new menu at the top of the Transcript tab of the Text panel will let you automatically see Filler words and pauses highlighted in the text panel. You can then choose to delete all of them at once.

This new menu also gives you the ability to search a specific word or phrase and then also delete all of those at once. So, while current “filler words” don’t include the dreaded you know and/or like you can search those out and delete them on your own.

Yes, this feature does Sherlock some of the third-party AI tools out there integrating with Adobe Premiere Pro, but they might still have usefulness as there aren’t really any settings yet to finesse what Adobe is doing here in the Text panel. You can’t tweak the tolerances of how Adobe cuts out these filler words and pauses, so they might require some finessing on the editor’s part (especially if the dialog is fast), but at least that gives the editor something to do!

Enhance Speech in the Essential Sound Panel

Remember the Enhance Speech option that has magically cleaned up audio in Adobe Podcasts for a while now? Well, that technology is making its way into the Essential Sound panel of Premiere Pro. I would argue this is where that technology was needed most across all of the Adobe products because you get way more bad audio shoved into your poorly recorded video projects than any other tool in the Adobe universe.

Once you tag a piece of audio as Dialog in the Essential Sound Panel, you’ll have an option to Enhance Speech. It’s relatively simple in that once you click the Analyze button, PPro will have to analyze the audio before it can be enhanced.

The engine for Enhance Speech has first to initialize before it can process. Processing is much faster than real-time, but it still takes some time. In my testing where I timed it, a 3-minute clip took about 40 seconds to process on an M2 Mac Studio (YMMV). You do get a nice indicator in the timeline of clips that are processing.

The results really are amazing, and the Mix Amount slider means that you can put just enough of the ambiance around a noisy clip into the final mix that it doesn’t sound overly artificial. It’s also worth noting that you can use the Enhance Speech option on clips that aren’t overly noisy, but they just weren’t recorded all that well. The results from this use case might sound a little bit artificial, but you can still process enhanced speech clips with other audio effects. It’s incredibly useful.

Adobe isn’t the first one with this technology in their video editing application, but it’s nice to get it where it is needed most. Enhance Speech Will be rolling out in the beta before its final release. And while the Enhance Speech is mainly targeted at noisy audio, I’m sure there are Youtubers everywhere who will run everything you can imagine through this new tool, and the comedy will be hilarious!

Color Settings in Lumetri Color panel

OK, those are my top three, but here is a fourth that will be incredibly important. Adobe is consolidating a number of color settings across the application into a new settings tab of the Lumetri Color panel. This ranges from preferences to project settings to sequence settings to specific clip settings, so there is a lot of data in a lot of settings that can be tweaked through this new tab.

There is going to be a lot to unpack here in this new settings tab. While there are not a ton of things here that are brand new in this release, seeing all of these settings consolidated into one place and understanding the relationship of how one change may affect other things in the project will be helpful in understanding color management overall in Premiere Pro. Hopefully, a new gamma setting can alleviate a lot of the “quick time Gamma bug” problems that many users experience. Color management is a complex issue and takes work to understand so this is a place to begin.

There are still other improvements across the application, many of them are requests from the community that include things such as new metadata and time code burn-in effect, project templates, direct export to Media Encoder and batch selection of markers just need a few. It would appear my single most hated feature in all of Premiere Pro is still there, but I’ve got my fingers crossed that that’s on the list for next time. My most loved feature is still there, so I’m thankful for that.

When this new version ships, it looks like it will be a full number upgrade, so you’ll have to upgrade your projects in order to use this new version. Downgrade the upgraded projects at your own risk.

But that’s not all Adobe has for IBC 2023! Here are the bullet-pointed feature lists. Expect these updates to ship in their full release later this fall.

Adobe After Effects