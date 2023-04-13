To introduce their presence at NAB 2023, Adobe has announced new and recent features of their video tools. Automatic Tone Mapping in Premiere Pro and ACES/OCIO color management in After Effects have been released in very recent updates. Other features, including Text-Based Editing and background auto save in Premiere Pro, and the Properties panel in After Effects, are currently in public Beta and are scheduled for a May release.

The best overview of features is offered in the support pages What’s New in Premiere Pro April 2023 update (23.3) and What’s New in After Effects.

Here are the lead features for Premiere Pro:

Text-Based Editing (in Beta but shipping in May)

Automatic Tone Mapping and log video detection

Better performance and stability (to stem switching [more] from Premiere)

Collaboration improvements with background auto-save, Presence Indicators, and Sequence Locking

Recent After Effects releases were detailed in the last general AE roundup less than 2 weeks ago. Lead features for NAB include:

Here’s a brief overview from Adobe:

Adobe also has some updates for another major piece, Frame.io, the standard in cloud collaboration tools.

Cloud Collaboration for Photography and PDF

Camera Raw

Security improvements including forensic watermarking

And of course at NAB there are parties, important for connections. The NAB MoGraph Meetup is back for April 18. It’s free to attend, but space is limited and you must RSVP. See the Media Motion Ball (RIP after this year) for a survival guide and other gatherings. Note that many gatherings are kept under wraps until the week of NAB, and some are invite only or have a cover fee. Keep an ear open for any inside knowledge if you’re on the NAB show floor.

