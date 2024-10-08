Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Switch between different takes in the Source Monitor – Quickly

TL: DR Hitting Shift 2 will swap different elements in the source monitor.

Jeff Greenberg
October 8, 2024
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Quickly Switch clips in the Source

I often need a fast way to compare sources, check out different takes, or listen to various audio reads.

The Source Monitor is perfect for this, but it’s a hidden feature often missed.

Let’s set it up:

  1. Clean out the prior clips first. Click on the three lines (the panel menu) above your Source Monitor and select ‘Close All.’Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Switch between different takes in the Source Monitor - Quickly 5
  2. Open any bin, grab a couple of clips, and drop them into the Source Monitor.
  3. Now, you can press Shift + 2 to rotate between whatever is loaded in the Source Monitor.Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Switch between different takes in the Source Monitor - Quickly 6

By the way, Shift + 1 brings up your Project panel. You’re Shift-ing to the FIRST (1) panel you need – The Project window.

Then you SHIFT + 2  to the SECOND (2) panel – the Source.

Something to try on your own –  Shift + 5. It’s one of my favorites

They key point? Shift + 2 is the quickest way to switch between multiple performances, B-Roll, or audio takes. Combine it with marking In and Out points & using Shift + K (play from In to Out) and you’ll be comparing and playing footage faster than ever.

