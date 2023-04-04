We are just under two weeks away from NAB 2023. Are you going to attend?

Here we are about two weeks away from NAB 2023 and all signs point to a possible return to what many of us expect from NAB: Lots of crowds, lots of walking, lots of learning, and (hopefully) lots of enjoyment. If you read some of the chatter heading into the big trade show and conference it would see that things might be getting back to normal after a rather subdued and small(er) 2022 NAB. I will say smaller was nice but I’m sure companies spending the kind of money they do on huge trade shows want big(er). So we’ll see.

Pre-NAB Editors Lounge sets the stage

For years the Editors Lounge was held at AlphaDogs but as times change and the pandemic changed everything the Pre-NAB Editors Lounge went on hiatus. But this year it was back and hosted by Key Code Media. And they have posted an archive online for us all to view.

I want to note that two of my partners-in-crime for the Alan Smithee podcast (Spotify link, Apple Podcasts link), Katie Hinsen and Michael Kammes, were part of this Pre-NAB Editors Lounge and they both have been many times before. It was a great discussion (and thanks to Key Code Media for putting it online) and I would encourage all of those working in post-production to give it a view and listen. Speaking of great discussions, I especially love this question that was asked for thought during the event that Michael tweeted about:

That is a thought-provoking question and one I am not prepared to answer. I think it might depend a bit more on where your area of editing expertise landed but it’s the kind of question that is worth thinking about in our media-creation-heavy world. It’s something I might add to my The Skills I Wish I Had Learning Early in My Editing Career class.

The conferences are back

I’m happy to report that Post|Production World (April 15-19, 2023) is back in full force as well as several other conferences that are produced by Future Media Conferences including Visual Storytelling Conference (April 14 – 15, 2023), Remote Production Conference, (April 16 – 17, 2023) and the Director of Photography Creative Conference (April 18 – 19, 2023).

FMC has been producing PPW and many of the adjacent NAB conferences for years and I’m honored to be back teaching a number of classes. This year I’ll be digging into editing with Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, remote workflows, getting organized for the edit and freelance topics. It’s going to be a busy year but I am excited it’ll be back in full swing.

If you would like to attend and of the FMC Conferences then try this 15% discount code when you register. You can view the program schedule and plan your days.

And please say hello while you are there. Walking the conference halls, chatting before and after classes and even attending classes myself are some of my best memories of NAB. I spend more time in the education halls of NAB than I do on the show floor and wouldn’t prefer it any other way.

There are events and parties too

Part of the NAB fun is attending stuff and meeting people. NAB keeps a list of events that are open to people with access badges to the show. Broadcast Beat keeps a list as well but some of those are duplicates.

For an NAB event list I like to follow, I’ll give all the credit to one of the best editing and post-production newsletters out there, the long-running Tao of Color newsletter and I’ll swipe that list and it is so useful. If you don’t subscribe to the Tao of Color newsletter then go there right now and subscribe.

NAB Vegas Colorist Mixer 2023 Tickets

Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Las Vegas, NV. Registration is required.

MediaMotion Ball NAB 2023

This is the last MMB, after 25 years of NAB. We have the scoop on Media Motion Ball so click here to read all about this great event.

Are you going to attend NAB 2023?

I’m curious as to how many will be making the trip to Las Vegas this year for NAB. Are you going? If so, please comment below.

Chat-GTP can help one prepare

If you’re going to NAB for the 1st or the 50th time you need to prepare. Since the NAB-prep article has been written 1000 times and AI is a thing why now have AI write it once more?

As an AI language model, I don’t have personal experiences, but I can provide some general information on what it might be like for someone in the post-production industry to be two weeks away from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention in Las Vegas.

For many professionals in the post-production industry, the NAB Show is a significant event that they look forward to all year. It’s a chance to see the latest technology, attend informative sessions and workshops, and network with colleagues from around the world.

Two weeks before the convention, many people are likely to be busy finalizing their travel plans, booking hotels, and making arrangements to attend any special events or meetings. It’s also a good time to review the convention schedule and plan which sessions or workshops to attend, as well as to reach out to colleagues and schedule meetups or dinners.

In terms of preparation, it’s essential to have a clear understanding of your goals for attending the convention. This might include networking, learning about new technology, attending specific sessions or workshops, or exploring new career opportunities.

To prepare, you can research companies and industry experts that will be exhibiting at the convention and make a list of those you want to connect with. You can also prepare a brief introduction of yourself and your work to use when meeting new people.

Finally, it’s important to take care of your physical and mental health before and during the convention. This might include getting enough rest, eating well, and finding time for exercise or meditation. The convention can be intense and overwhelming, so taking care of yourself will help you get the most out of the experience.

Not bad. But Chat-GTP missed one of the single most important aspects of NAB prep and attendance: comfortable walking shoes. 🤷‍♂️