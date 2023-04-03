All good things must come to an end, and so it goes for what has been a staple of NAB for many years.

Beyond new gear, gadgets and software, the main draw of the NAB show has always been people and the MediaMotion Ball is all about people. Once a year, we gather in the desert to catch up with old friends and to make new ones from around the world.

The MediaMotion Ball began 25 years ago as one way to reunite friends and colleagues at NAB. What started out as a simple, in-person gathering of Media 100 users who conversed online to solve problems grew over the years to a 300-400 person dinner on Monday night of NAB.

Nothing is constant but change, and this year brings the last MediaMotion Ball. This April 17, editing and motion graphic professionals from around the world will gather at the Sahara to break bread, lift a toast and celebrate the venerable MMB.

“The biggest reason we started the MediaMotion Ball is still our central purpose today: To help an online production community meet annually face to face with the makers of their tools,” said Carey Dissmore, a MMB co-founder and current co-chair.

“Helping people across the world connect once a year has been amazing,” said Steve Griffiths, a MMB co-founder and co-chair. “It’s hard to believe we are at the end of a 25-year run. The friendships I have made will be the legacy of the MMB for me.”

User group meet-ups at NAB are almost as old as the conference itself. People gather up and down the strip every night after the show to eat, drink and hash out the latest and greatest gear that debuted at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Finding the next party and securing a pass to get in is somewhat of an arcane NAB art. But the MediaMotion Ball is different. Ticket sales are open to all (while they last).

“We lean toward a post-production and motion graphic based group, but all are welcome at the MMB,” Dissmore said. “The event is perfect for the veteran editor or animator to the newest member in our field.”

The event begins with a mix and mingle with a cash bar. Manufacturers often send reps to meet with users to discuss their latest offerings and to answer any questions.

“It’s great to be able to talk about new products with manufacturers away from the show floor in a more relaxed venue,” Griffiths said. “Plus, the food is great.”

The MMB is also known for it’s quality sit-down dinner. Pasta al forno, rigatoni and braised beef ragu are a few of the items on tap for the last event.

The prize draw completes the night, with prizes from Maxon, Adobe, AJA and others.

“It’s sad to see the Ball retire, but we are proud of the 25-year legacy of one of the best user events at NAB,” Dissmore said. “We hope to reunite one more time with old friends and make new ones as we sign off from Las Vegas.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.mediamotionball.com.

Be a part of history as the MediaMotion Ball is sent into a glorious retirement.

The 25th MediaMotion Ball

April 17, 2023

The Congo Room at the Sahara

Doors open at 5:30