Canon users looking for ways to upgrade their equipment and those who want to try the brand can not miss the Black Friday season deals. Adobe users also have reasons to be happy this season.

Deals on Canon cameras, from the EOS M50 Mark to the full frame mirrorless EOS RP, are good reasons to visit Canon’s website. Adobe also has a deal, but it ends November 27.

Black Friday is no longer just one day, it’s a whole season, so it makes sense to take a different approach and that’s what this note is about: it covers Black Friday deals, Holiday Gift Guides, and everything else you could imagine in terms of “best of” lists from two companies, Adobe and Canon. It makes sense, because the hardware one provides will need, at a certain point, the software the other builds. So, without further ado, let’s look at the suggestions.

Because time – or lack of it – is of the essence, let’s start with Adobe’s offer for Black Friday. Adobe is offering a Black Friday Special for the annual All Apps Creative Cloud plan for $39.99 (down from $52.99) until 11/27. A fitting gift for anyone looking to expand and deepen their creative skills in video, motion graphics, and animation, the All Apps plan includes Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, After Effects, Audition, and Character Animator… and more. Details available at this link. Now that it is made clear you’ve no time to waste if you want to accept the deal, lets’ look at Canon’s offers.

Deals on Canon cameras are already available, pre-Black Friday and will run through Cyber Monday, November 30 at a variety of retailers. If you’re shopping from home, you can also take advantage of free standard ground shipping and reduced expedited + express shipping costs from 11/22 – 12/31 via Canon Direct. Canon’s own online store or your retailer’s website are good places to check all the suggestions available during this period.

Holiday Gift Guides

Everybody loves Holiday Gift Guides so here are some suggestions you may want to check. With video dominating social media this year, it makes sense to include here the offer from Adobe mentioned above, because social creators who were inspired by this burst of creativity and want to step up their video game in 2021, as well as for the video professionals looking to try new features and push their creative boundaries in the new year, may want to have the tools Adobe offers for video. Just remember the deal deadline: November 27.

Canon will give you some more time to decide what to buy. Remember, this is a Holiday Gift Guide, with products which may or may not be available as part of any Black Friday deal. These are just suggestions for useful gifts for you or someone else. You may follow them or use them as a starting point to do your own search for other ideas.

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is an all-in-one product for content creators with improved video features and autofocus capabilities that is great for both video and still photography. The M50 Mark II is the successor to the #1 selling mirrorless camera in the U.S. market, the EOS M50.

Availability: available for pre-order now through Canon, expected ship date 12/3/20

Price: $599.99

Another great starter camera is the Canon EOS RP, the lightest and most compact full-frame EOS camera to date. It includes fast and accurate autofocus, 4K video, and exceptional results, even in low light.

Availability: Available now via Canon or Filmtools.

Price: $999.99 but only $899.99 during Black Friday

Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are game changers in the full-frame mirrorless camera market. Both the EOS R5 (shoots 8K) and EOS R6 (shoot 4K) cameras have the ability to capture the action of a variety of fast-moving subjects with impressive accuracy and speed, as well as the ability to detect the human eye, face or head as well as the eye, face or body of animals such as dogs, cats and even birds.

EOS R6 Availability: Available now via Canon or Filmtools.

EOS R5 Availability: Available now via Canon or Filmtools.

EOS R5 Price: $3899.00

EOS R6 Price: $2499.00

For those buying for more experienced creators, the Canon EOS C70 is a great choice. It shoots 4K video and brings a cinematic look to video footage. And the vertical video shooting mode seamlessly captures footage in the 9:16 aspect ratio popularized by Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

Availability: available now through Filmtools

Price: $5499.00

Always essential is a classic “nifty-fifty”, in this case the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Standard Prime Lens is compact and lightweight—an outstanding walk-around lens— and a great entry into the world of EOS prime lenses. In fact, it is a good lens to have around all the time, because you never know when you need its speed.

Availability: Available via Canon or Filmtools.

Price: $125.99

And two more reasons to check Adobe’s offer

As a final note, here are two more Adobe solutions added recently, Productions and Roto Brush 2.0 that are available in Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects, respectively, and may well be two more reasons to pick the Creative Cloud for your work.

Productions in Premiere Pro provides a new framework for organizing multi-project workflows, sharing assets, and keeping everything streamlined whether the editor is working solo or collaborating with a team. Designed from the ground up with input from top filmmakers including the editorial team behind David Fincher’s MANK, Productions answers users’ needs for collaboration, efficiency and scalability in post-production.

Availability: Available now in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Roto Brush 2.0 in After Effects dramatically accelerates the tedious process of manual rotoscoping by using Adobe Sensei machine learning technology to quickly and easily generate accurate mattes when separating foreground and background elements in video sequences. Users simply paint over the object that they want to isolate in a reference frame, including edge refinements for hair or other textures, and using Adobe Sensei technology, Roto Brush 2 tracks the object automatically and follows its motion, eliminating the need for tedious manual frame-by-frame rotoscoping.

Availability: Available now in Adobe After Effects.

With this new note on Black Friday deals, ProVideo Coalition continues to publish information about the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available. Check the lists from previous days. ProVideo Coalition has shared with readers some of the Black Friday deals available this season, from Zhiyun Tech Black Friday Grand Sale to Filmtools’ Black Friday Early Access, Creative Solutions Season of Thanks or Sigma’s Black Friday promotion of Cine lenses. More deals coming soon!