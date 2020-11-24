We pick some deals for this Black Friday season, as we approach the day itself, November 27th. Remember some deals are valid until Cyber Monday and beyond, so check the dates for each promotion.

There is bit for everybody in this selection of Black Friday deals: photo, video, audio and even DTP apps, besides solutions as Kyno or Hedge as well as Avid’s offers, which end November 29.

ProVideo Coalition continues to publish information about the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available. Check the lists from previous days and our listing for today! ProVideo Coalition has shared with readers some of the Black Friday deals available this season, from Zhiyun Tech Black Friday Grand Sale to Filmtools’ Black Friday Early Access, Creative Solutions Season of Thanks or Sigma’s Black Friday promotion of Cine lenses. Here are some more suggestions to keep you busy.

Affinity: 30% on everything this Black Friday

Affinity’s 30% Black Friday discount offer, running until December 6, includes official Workbooks and bonus creative content packs as well as the much-vaunted trio of creative apps.

Get the whole Affinity Suite – Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher now. Serif’s Trinity is available under a special price during Black Friday sales. Pick one or pick the three apps at a special price, with 30% off the original, already low, price. Not only that, the Affinity Photo and Designer Workbooks—the high-quality hardback guides to using the apps—are also discounted, as are the Affinity Store creative content packs, a selection of brush packs, fonts, effects, templates and more created by leading artists and design houses.

Just so you remember, Affinity Photo is the multi-award-winning photo editing program that’s taken the industry by storm with its speed and power on Mac, PC and iPadOS; Affinity Designer combines stunning vector graphic design capabilities with added raster power. It’s also available for Mac, PC and iPadOS; finally, Affinity Publisher is a desktop layout program on Mac and PC which incorporates Affinity’s unique StudioLink technology, enabling owners of Affinity Photo or Designer to use their full editing power right there in a layout.

Kyno: upgrade now with 30% discount

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Kyno because you find it interesting but weren’t sure about spending the money – this is your chance, as the company has a special Black Friday offer. On the other hand If you’re already using Kyno and you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade to the latest version, purchase another year of update for Kyno Standard or another year of update for Kyno Premium at a 30% discount.

If you’re a production or corporate video team looking to take your game to the next level, then grab Lesspain Software special offer for 5 seats at an unbeatable price. You can always add seats later. A special offer for a 5-seat premium bundle costs $999.

This year Lesspain Software teamed up with their friends at Hedge to create exclusive bundles with two essential tools for video professionals – offload with Hedge; transcode, tag and manage your media with Kyno:

40% off: Hedge + Kyno bundle

33% off: Hedge + Kyno Premium bundle

Free Kyno with Hedge’s Full Monty bundle

One important note: these offers are available starting on Wednesday, November 25th for a limited time only.

Avid Black Friday deals are here early

Avid tools help aspiring artists, creative professionals, production teams and media enterprises to thrive in the digital era. Today, Avid is reshaping the entire media value chain with powerful technology for creating, managing, storing, distributing and monetizing film, television and music. The company’s tools and platforms empower more than a million users and thousands of media enterprises to tell powerful stories and build better businesses.

If you want to enter the Avid universe don’t waste time. Put your wish list first and reward your creativity now. Save 20% on new one-year subscriptions to Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius. Gift yourself (or someone you love) the creative tools used across the music and entertainment industries. Just use coupon code BF2020 at checkout. But hurry, as Avid Black Friday deals are only available through November 29, 2020!

Filmtools: some more early access bargains

Fillmtools added some more deals to its Black Friday Early Access offer. One example is the Bright Tangerine – Canon EOS C500 MK II Expert Kit, which includes Misfit Atom 4 x 5.65″/4 x 4″ Matte Box, to provide a lightweight handheld and tripod-based support system for the camera. This kit allows you to set up your Canon C500 Mark II in a seamless cage for video and cinema production. Usual price is $2,316.00 but you can have it during this period for only $1,847.00, that’s $469.00 off.

Another good example is the Glyph Technologies 1TB Atom Pro NVMe Solid-State Drive, a rugged portable drive that’s ideal for handling 4K, 8K, and VR workflows and capable of read/write speeds up to 2,800 MB/s. Take your files on the go with a solid state drive that meets MIL-STD-810F standards for resistance to shock, vibration, dust, and sand. A rugged removable cover and a Thunderbolt 3 cable are included. Usual price is $399.95 but you can have it now for only $299.95.