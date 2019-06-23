While I await the review unit of the RØDE Wireless Go microphone system (which I first covered upon its release at NAB in April), I am now sharing with you TLDR Filmmaker’s must-see video about it. It’s entitled 6 tricks with the RODE Wireless GO you need to know about! Ahead is the video with my comments.

My first (short) article on RØDE Wireless Go

If you missed my initial article, here it is: RØDE launches smallest cordless microphone system: Wireless GO (illustrated above, B&H).

My comments

First, congratulations for an amazing job done to TLDR Filmmaker!

Second, his suggestion of the Y-cable to connect two wired mics to a single transmitter reminded me of my article Multitrack audio for best control later, versus live mix back in 2016 (illustrated above). In this case, TLDR Filmmaker is not using the Y-cable to bridge (combine) the two independent microphone signals, but to maintain them separate (quasi-stereo Left + Right) which can later be separated in, i.e. treated as multitrack, for maximum control. In addition to his important suggestion of matching both connected microphones as those which require bias voltage (“plugin power”) or not, it is also important to try to have the closest output level as possible, since the transmitter has only one gain adjustment for both channels. Smaller level differences can be handled later by normalizing the two tracks after separating them on your timeline. It will be even better if your camcorder, recorder or camera app can record the audio 24-bit (or greater), as covered in Understanding 24-bit vs 16-bit audio production & distribution from 2015. For example:

The SC6-L interface for iOS devices (covered in several articles, Amazon— B&H) and RØDE Reporter app (covered most recently here) both handle 24-bit audio at 48 kHz.

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 and GH5s can allow 24-bit audio recording, but only when used with the DMW-XLR1 XLR interface, as covered here (Amazon — B&H).

The Sound Devices MixPre-3 (reviewed here, B&H) can record 24-bit audio.

The Zoom H5 recorder (Amazon — B&H) can record 24-bit audio at 48 kHz.

The iRig Pre HD from IK Multimedia (reviewed here, Amazon — B&H) can allow recording 24-bit/48 kHz when matched with a capable recording application on Android, Chromebook, iOS, macOS or Windows.

The RØDECaster Pro (covered in several articles, B&H) is a multifaceted mixer/recorder with bulletproof mix-minus and virtual carts that exclusively records at 48 kHz/24-bit.

Also see the related article: Enter the 48 kHz Alliance.

