An ingenious hybrid suggested by Cleanfeed allows bridging a conference call service like Google Meet or Zoom with a studio quality Cleanfeed Pro session. Let’s calculate the bandwidth requirements.

Cleanfeed is an Emmy-award winning service to have remote guests with studio quality which I have covered in many past articles. Many high-end Cleanfeed Pro clients include the BBC, Discovery, NBC Universal, NPR, Technicolor and Warner Brothers. Although many productions include only the host(s) and guest(s) to be recorded or broadcast live, sometimes, there must also be connected producers who direct the guests or actors/actresses remotely, often with isolated tracks. Recently, a client asked me about the bandwidth requirements when several guests must be recorded on isolated audio tracks, and there must also be a large number of connected producers who don’t need to be recorded, nor do they require studio quality in their voices. I got Cleanfeed involved with the conversation to help do the bandwidth mathematics and guidelines. Cleanfeed also described how the producers could all be connected via a conference service (i.e. Google Meet, Zoom.us) and bridged to the Cleafeed Pro session. Ahead are the results.

At the studio (when you initiate the Cleanfeed Pro session)

At the studio (when you initiate the Cleanfeed Pro session). Cleanfeed suggests allowing for 172kbit stream per person actually connected to Cleanfeed Pro:

172 kbit per user

That will need to be in each direction. It’s best to allow a 100% margin for error, so Cleanfeed suggests 344kbit (0.344 Megabits/second) upload, 344kbit (0.344 Megabits/second) download per person connected directly to Cleanfeed Pro.

So if there were 3 guests and 3 producers/directors, a total of 6 people all connected directly via Cleanfeed Pro, it would be 2.064 Megabits/second total, including the margin of error or headroom.

At each guest’s location

At each guest, each one should have only 344kbit (0.344 Megabits/second) upload, 344kbit (0.344 Megabits/second) download.

Bridging in a conference service into the Cleanfeed Pro session

If a much larger amount than 3 producers/directors are required, it is possible to combine all of the producers/directors in a single conference call, and then bridge that into the Cleanfeed Pro session. The bandwidth required by that conference call to the studio would be (at maximum) the amount required by a single producer/director, as long as audio only is used.

Conclusions

By bridging Cleanfeed Pro with a consumer-level conferencing service like Google Meet or Zoom.us, a large amount of bandwidth can be saved, to accomplish the goal of getting the actual host(s), guest(s) or actor(s) and actress(es) with studio quality. For more information, visit Cleanfeed.net.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Cleanfeed is not paying for this review. However, Cleanfeed has provided access to Allan Tépper to facilitate reviews. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.