The RØDE Reporter app for iOS is the bridge from several RØDE hardware devices to an iOS or iPadOS device for recording. These RØDE devices for the Apple Lightning connector currently include the i-XY-L stereo microphone, the i-XLR (for connecting a single XLR microphone) and the SC6-L, the ingenious yet under-praised bidirectional 2-channel interface I have covered in a few articles already. The RØDE Reporter app for iOS is very good, but I have 7 suggestions to make it a powerhouse.

Please add Mono 48 kHz/24-bit WAV to the recording options to the RØDE Reporter app for iOS to save 50% space (and 50% bandwidth and time when uploading the mono file via Internet) when using a single microphone with the i-XLR (always) or the SC6-L (sometimes). When the app is set for mono recording mode, please make the VU meter change to reflect that visually. If the hardware preamps built into the SC6-L offer separate gain adjustments, please give us individual access to the gain of each one independently in the RØDE Reporter app. If the hardware preamps built into the SC6-L don’t allow for that, then you can skip this suggestion. Please publish an ideal pixel resolution for the graphic used in the virtual mic flag function already built into the RØDE Reporter app. I understand that the SC6-L does not offer a low cut (high pass) filter in hardware the way the i-XLR does. Please offer a user-switchable software-based low cut (high pass) filter in the RØDE Reporter app, so we can eliminate rumble before recording. In the RØDE Reporter app, please offer direct export to Left Mono WAV and Right Mono WAV, for dual-track recordings made with the SC6/L, instead of (or in addition to) the fake stereo WAV file you currently offer. Auphonic’s online crossgating service only accepts separate files, not the fake stereo file. (See my 2017 article: My multitrack crossgating audio workflow to eliminate crosstalk.) This will save us a tedious step using a third-party iOS app before uploading to Auphonic.com. Please add a software-based noise gate for automix to the RØDE Reporter app for use with the SC6-L, with the capability of recording a post-mix mono WAV 48 kHz/24-bit file, plus an optional isolated Left/Right recording just in case. If appropriate, make this function available on those iOS devices with enough horsepower and publish the compatible iOS devices which support this feature. Please develop an Android cousin of the RØDE Reporter app with all of the above features too, in order to be used with the new Anker Audio USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter (Amazon) and the SC6-L (Amazon — B&H). This recently released Anker audio adapter (pictured below with the SC6-L, review pending) just happens to be rated for 48 kHz/24-bit, so it can be used until such time as RØDE releases the SC6-USB-C to the market 🙂

