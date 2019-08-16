Sponsored by Maxon, Adobe, Nvidia, Dell, the 3D Design + Motion Tour offers participants the chance to learn from the most exciting names in the motion design and visual effects industry.

A total of 14 dates in North America, from Miami to Toronto, and 12 in Europe, from Prague to London, are an invitation to artists who want to break into high-end 3D digital production. These unique events offer them the chance to learn from the most exciting names in the motion design and visual effects industry including Andrew Kramer, Nick (Greyscalegorilla) Campbell, EJ Hassenfratz, Chris Schmidt, and Thanassis Pozantzis. The tour is sponsored by Maxon, Adobe, NVIDIA, Dell, and produced by Future Media Conferences with partnership support from NAB Show.

At each 3D Design + Motion Tour stop, attendees will learn, say the organizers, “how to create a state-of-the-art production company vanity logo animation”. Event organizers have tapped the creative team at Perception – the cutting-edge motion graphics design studio recognized for redesigning the Marvel Studios logo and opening animation, and visual effects for Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor Ragnarok and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – to design and execute an exclusive project for the tour.

Guest artists share their experience

Industry-leading guest artists will breakdown key project elements and share motion design techniques that highlight the integration and performance between Maxon’s powerful 3D application, Cinema 4D, Adobe’s industry-leading Creative Suite and Redshift’s robust Redshift GPU-accelerated renderer for unlimited creative capabilities.

“The 3D Design + Motion Tour will be the biggest inspirational event of its kind for artists interested in incorporating high-end 3D production into their workflow,” says Paul Babb, Head of Worldwide Marketing for Maxon. “An incredible team of industry evangelists have been working hard to create an unrivaled learning experience to help artists easily integrate compelling 3D graphics into their content creation pipeline.”

Software to test your skills

Registration for the 3D Design + Motion Tour costs $95.00, and it includes an incredible offering of leading software applications to help artists sharpen their 3D skillset:

Adobe CC 30-day license

Cinema 4D 90-day license

Redshift 90-day license

Sketchfab 90-day license

Project files and resources

Inclusion in event drawings

Tour registration also includes networking with local artists and VIP presenters, access to tutorials and project files on Cineversity and follow-up webinars. Space is extremely limited, say the organizers., so if you’re interested in this tour featuring guest artist presenters offering state-of-the-art 3D production techniques and 2D/3D inspiration, register.

