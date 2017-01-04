Vloggers and families are, apparently, the targets for Canon for this edition of CES. The company is also inviting potential companies to learn what can be possible by incorporating Canon technologies and innovations into their designs.

At this year’s CES, in Las Vegas, Canon debuts its “Visionaries Welcome” themed booth (Booth #16206 in the Central Hall), demonstrating the company’s continued path of innovation and helping others “See Impossible.” Canon is also announcing a host of new travel-friendly imaging products. Included in this announcement is the slim and lightweight, carry-anywhere PowerShot G9 X Mark II digital camera, the PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit, ideal for the vlogger on-the-go, and three updated models to the line of family-friendly VIXIA HF R-series personal camcorders.

“Beyond product introductions, this year we’re taking things at CES to a new level, declaring ‘Visionaries Welcome’ – inviting potential companies to learn what can be possible by incorporating Canon technologies and innovations into their designs,” said Eliott Peck, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and chairman & CEO, Canon Information Technology Services, Inc. “We are always looking to bring to market products designed to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. Whether someone is looking for the latest and greatest in a compact premium camera to document precious family moments or taking the plunge into vlogging with a creative, professional look, we have the right solution for them.”

Still, one can expect to see on display Canon’s current imaging products across the EOS, PowerShot, VIXIA, PIXMA, imagePROGRAF and imageCLASS product lines. Nothing changes, when it comes to business. But yes, on the surface there are differences to be seen.The Canon booth at CES 2017 will look quite different this year – designed to invite future-thinkers; visitors will learn about a broader vision of what is possible with Canon innovations.

On display will be products developed by current Canon customers such as Solidiphy, FoxTales, StyleShoots and Card Isle, that incorporate Canon technology and innovation to create products that are not just commercially successful but also cultivate a larger vision of what is possible when integrating Canon products. Offering its depth of 80 years of experience and leadership, a reputation for world-class U.S.-based customer service and support, and R&D capabilities, Canon is looking to expand collaborations with manufacturing companies as well as entrepreneurs to deliver visionary ideas and solutions well into the future.

With the IOT – Internet of Things – knocking on the door, no one wants to be left behind, so Canon is boarding the train. But some things never change, so a new compact camera that looks like a camera is on show. Nothing very special here, just a new model to continue the PowerShot family.

Designed for those looking to make a step up to a premium point-and-shoot camera, the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II features a 1.0- inch 20.2 Megapixel sensor and packs a lot of punch in a very small package. It also features the latest image processor, DIGIC 7, providing users with improved subject tracking and scene detection, and more. For added social network-sharing convenience the PowerShot G9 X Mark II is the first Canon PowerShot digital camera equipped with Bluetooth1 for easy pairing with a compatible smartphone or tablet. Photographers of all skill levels looking for more “pro-like” features will appreciate the in-camera RAW conversion feature and improved Time-Lapse Movie Mode to help capture images at preset intervals and combine them to create a short movie clip.

The PowerShot G9 X Mark II offers Full HD video – no 4K if that’s what you’re looking for – Dynamic IS and Time-Lapse Movie video functions. Canon continues faithfull to its belief that most consumers do not need or want 4K. On the other hand, the camera offers all those social connections people seem to expect: built-in Wi-Fi and NFC and Bluetooth capability.

With a bright f/2.0 (W) – f/4.9 (T), 3x optical zoom lens (28-84mm), a 3.0” touch panel LCD and continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps (in JPEG and RAW) the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II is scheduled to be available February 2017 for an estimated retail price of $529.99.

For those up-and-coming filmmakers, social influencers and vloggers, Canon announces a compact, mobile and on-the-go solution for their social sharing needs — the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit. The kit includes the PowerShot G7 X Mark II digital camera with an additional back-up battery, a Manfrotto PIXI tripod, and a 32GB San Disk SD card. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit is available for pre-order at the Canon Online Store (shop.usa.canon.com) and is scheduled to start shipping in February 2017 for an estimated retail price of $749.99.

Updated for 2017, the VIXIA HF R82, R80 and R800 personal camcorders are ideal for families who want to document life’s precious moments. Each model is equipped with a 57x Advanced Zoom, SuperRange Optical Image Stabilizer, a 3.28 Megapixel Full HD CMOS Canon Image Sensor, DIGIC DV4 Image Processor, and a 3.0-inch capacitive touch panel LCD. The VIXIA HF R82 camcorder offers 32GB of internal storage for recording up to 12 hours of video and the VIXIA HF R80 camcorder offers 16GB of internal storage for recording up to 6 hours of video. All of the VIXIA HF R-Series camcorders allow for recording to a removable SD card. New features for these 2017 models include Flexible Slow and Fast motion recording, backlight correction when in Highlight Priority mode and support for the Canon Camera Connect App.

The VIXIA HF R82, VIXIA HF R80, and VIXIA HF R800 camcorders are scheduled to be available in February 2017 for estimated retail prices of $449.99, $399.99, and $299.99, respectively.

To learn more about the “Visionaries Welcome” message and Canon digital imaging products visit Canon at 2017 CES Show at Booth #16206 in the Central Hall.

