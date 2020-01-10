Photographers using Canon who need to capture still images from various viewpoints or angles now have a new accessory made for them: the CR-S700R Robotic Camera System.

Five years after Nikon introduced, at IBC 2014, its remote camera system, Canon introduces the Canon CR-S700R, its own robotic camera system, a remote-control system for still image shooting. This system was developed to meet the needs of professional photographers to operate cameras remotely to shoot still images for the media and further represents Canon’s continued commitment to deliver convenient solutions.

Nikon’s remote camera system for the imaging industry appeared as the result of the company’s collaboration with Mark Robots Motion Control (MRMC), a manufacturer of quality motion control products that collaborated with Nikon to offer photographers, videographers and broadcasters the flexibility to shoot from remote, almost impossible, locations and to record real time action in both still and video format. At Photokina the same year Nikon presented a smaller remote camera system with a robotic head for still images, and in 2016 it was announced that Nikon had acquired MRMC.

Control multiple cameras

Now Canon introduces its own system, designed to offer a solution to sports photography and news media that require the use of remote photography extensively to capture still images from various viewpoints or angles that may not be achieved with conventional photography methods.

The Canon Robotic Camera System CR-S700R revolves around a remote pan head that can be used to remotely control and shoot still images using a compatible EOS camera and lens. This system includes a small and lightweight gateway box: the IP camera controller CR-G100. The CR-A100 Camera Remote Application (sold separately) enables users to control multiple cameras from a PC, display live-view images, and remotely trigger a camera or simultaneously shoot with multiple cameras.

The CR-S700R is compatible with the EOS-1D X Mark II and EOS-1D X Mark III. Compatible interchangeable lenses are EF 11-24mm F4L USM, EF 16-35mm F2.8L III USM, EF 24-70mm F2.8L II USM, EF 70-200mm F2.8L IS II USM, EF 24-105mm F4L IS II USM, and EF 100-400mm F4.5 -5.6L IS II USM.

Available mid-February

By using a center-type mechanism that rotates around a central axis perpendicular to the optical axis of the lens, the remote pan head can perform operations such as zooming, panning, tilting, and rolling of the attached camera in a small footprint with minimal shifting of weight and balance. The remote-control solution can be ideal to follow high-speed subjects and features a turning radius of up to 260mm.

The focus on still image capture has made it possible to achieve a more compact and lightweight design, while the IP camera controller CR-G100 helps eliminate complicated and bulky wired connections, meaning one person can operate multiple cameras. The PC software (licensed with the Robotic Camera System CR-S700R) is also available separately to control a camera using the IP camera controller CR-G100, streamlining the workflow of still image shooting at the news site.

The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and the Camera Remote Application CR-A100 are scheduled to be available from mid-February 2020. For more information, contact your local Canon pro market representative or regional sales manager.

