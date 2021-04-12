The Vitec Group adds a second lighting solution name to its portfolio, with the acquisition of Quasar Science, which joins Litepanels, acquired by the Group in 2008.

Quasar Science is now part of the Vitec Group, another name expanding the company that is a leading provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market. Vitec’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators and enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming and IP video devices, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment. Since 2008 that the Vitec Group owns Litepanels, the award-winning supplier of LED lighting panels for television lighting and cinematography. Now Quasar Science expands the LED business to new heights.

Started in 2012 in a dingy Gold Room on one of the oldest studio lots in Los Angeles, California by a group of I.A.T.S.E. Local 728 Studio Electrical Lighting Technicians, Quasar Science was built on over 100 years combined expertise in lighting movie sets, and a clear notion assumed by its founders: “we decided once and for all that cable was heavy… And we endeavored to lift less of it!”

Solutions for filmmakers of all kinds

Quasar Science’s founders had all sorts of wacky ideas of what kind of LED fixture to make in those first days. As technicians, they understood that few people were excited about lights at 6am when the truck opened up, so making an all around useful light was the main task. Quasar’s grassroots beginnings, and the team’s dedication to lighting technicians and filmmakers all over the globe is what drives the company to design workflow solutions for filmmakers of all kinds, from incandescent lights, were it all start, to every shape or form of LED suited for filmmaking.

Co-Founders Steven Strong, Evans Brown, Jay Yowler and Ray Gonzales, all with extensive experience as studio lighting technicians, wil remain with the company and continue to lead the team post-acquisition. Quasar Science headquarters are in Los Angeles, California, where the majority of its 18 employees are based.

“This acquisition is in line with Vitec’s strategy to drive growth by increasing our addressable markets and expanding our higher technology capabilities”. Said Vitec Group CEO, Stephen Bird, “Having the well-respected Quasar team within our portfolio, with their flair for new product development, on-set experience, and industry networks, will enhance our position as a leading player in the growing LED lighting for broadcast and cine market.”

Quasar Science products are used in professional large-scale film and television production as well as small scale new media markets. Popular with professional cinematographers, videographers and photographers, the brand has grown rapidly due to affordability, superior quality and design as well as renowned customer support.

Advancing LED lighting technology

“Quasar Science products are highly complementary to our Litepanels brand,” said Nicola Dal Toso, Chief Executive, Vitec Production Solutions. “There are growth opportunities to sell Quasar Science products through our global sales and distribution network, and to utilise their expertise and network to grow our Litepanels business in the cine market. Quasar Science will also benefit from Vitec’s marketing, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities.”

“As working professionals in cinematography, our intimate knowledge of filmmaking and content creation has enabled us to build Quasar Science into one of the industry’s most innovative brands,” said Quasar Science CEO Steve Strong. “We’ve developed a unique range of versatile lighting solutions that are not only popular with lighting professionals, but with artists of all kinds.” He added, “Joining the Vitec Group, with its renowned expertise in products for imaging and global markets, will elevate Quasar Science to a higher level of performance and introduce our technology to a wider audience.”

The acquisition of Quasar Science is part of Vitec’s commitment to advancing LED lighting technology for broadcast, to bring lighting solutions to the market faster and to expand further in the cinematic lighting market.