If you’ve left your holiday shopping for the last days and need a practical present to offer a photographer or videographer, this list is for you.

The holiday season is upon us and, for those who celebrate it, Christmas is only a couple of days away. It’s that time of the year when some people discover the calendar played a trick on them and, although a list was patiently made, it was left aside as “something to do tomorrow”. Now, you just realize there is no time to waste!

Maybe you’re still scrambling to find the ideal gift for your family or friends, or maybe you forgot everything about it (really?!) Whatever is the case, if you’re looking for the best gifts for a videographer or photographer and you’re on a last-minute schedule, we’ve picked a series of suggestions that will make thoughtful and practical presents that will guarantee you stay in everyone’s good graces when the year comes to a close.

Here is our list of gift ideas for the holiday season. Just make sure you pick the right gift for everyone.

LaCie 5TB Rugged Mini USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $119.99

The LaCie 5TB Rugged Mini USB 3.0 External Hard Drive offers shock, pressure, and drop resistance with an included rubber sleeve for added protection. This external hard drive, designed for students, travelers, photographers, and videographers, can also withstand up to one ton of crush resistance, including being driven over by a car. The Rugged Mini provides a storage capacity of 5TB and data transfers of up to 130 MB/s and connects to your host Windows or Mac system using its USB 3.0 interface and includes both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card (Class 10) – $69.95

The SanDisk 256GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card (Class 10) lets you shoot video, capture photos, download apps, and more. This memory card features 256GB of space to store multiple hours of Full HD video and you can transfer your data quickly to and from the card with a maximum data read speed of up to 95 MB/s. The microSDXC memory card is water, temperature, shock, X-ray, and magnet proof so your data stays safe in some of the harshest conditions possible. Easily transfer files to and from the card via the included SD adapter.

PolarPro Osmo Pocket Tripod Kit – $39.99

The PolarPro Osmo Pocket Tripod Kit is designed to provide a lightweight and compact mounting option for run-and-gun to long exposure photography and everything in between. The tripod measures 8″ when the tripod ends are enclosed and 6″ tall when expanded. When expanded it ensures a safe firm stance and doubles as a grip when enclosed. The pivotal ball head provides 45°of tilt allowing you to capture unique perspectives from a multitude of angles.

Aputure MC RGBWW LED Light – $90.00

The Aputure MC RGBWW LED Light is part of the Aputure M-series of lights and features RGB LEDs, as well as both tungsten- and daylight-balanced LEDs, creating a full hue controllable LED that emits up to 95% of the BT 2020 color gamut. This lightweight light fixture easily fits in the palm of your hand and can be mounted using the built-in 1/4″-20 threaded mounting hole or attached to metal items via its built-in magnets. The light integrates an OLED display screen and a control wheel. Compatibility with the Aputure Sidus Link app enables you to remotely control your light from your mobile device. The light fixture supports the Sidus Mesh technology that enables you to control multiple fixtures.

Quasar Science Q-Lion Battery Powered LED Lamp – $100.00

The Quasar Science Q-Lion Battery Powered LED Lamp can provide your set with vibrant, flicker-free, and illuminating light. The LED lamp is battery powered and can last up to 4 hours when they are fully charged. To operate the lamp, simply press the button once to turn it on, press the button multiple time to dim the lamp (100%, 75%, 50%, 25%, 10%, OFF), and press and hold the button when changing from 3000k to 5600k.

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini HDMI Live Stream Switcher – $295.00

The Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini HDMI Live Stream Switcher is a four-input live production switcher for operating multi-camera live streaming setups. The Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini HDMI Live Stream Switcher features four HDMI outputs and an integrated control panel with an advanced chroma keyer, upstream and downstream keyers, a DVE transition keyer, two linear/luma keyers, a pattern generator, and two color generators. The ATEM Mini has all the essential transitions included, namely Cut, Mix, Dip, and Wipe, as well as a built-in Digital Video Effects processor for additional transition options from one camera to another. The ATEM Mini HDMI Live Stream Switcher can store up to 20 RGBA graphics thanks to its “media pool” feature and supports various image formats such as PNG, TGA, BMP, GIF, JPEG, and TIFF.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now