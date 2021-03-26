Litepanels launch Apollo Bridge wireless DMX system

Apollo Bridge, the new DMX system from Litepanels, offers total wireless control of multiple lights from a control board or the palm of your hand.

Litepanels announced the launch of its new powerful and stable dual-band wireless DMX system, Apollo Bridge, a solution that uses advanced dynamic frequency hopping technology to instantly create a robust wireless DMX network anywhere. Optimized for use with Litepanels Gemini RGBWW LED panels, Apollo is designed to work with a wider range of lighting fixtures than any other system.

If you’ve always wished that you could control all your lighting from the palm of your hand, the time is now. Lighting control has never been easier. The Apollo Bridge and iOS Lighticians Apollo Control app give lighting operators complete freedom to control and change lighting settings, DMX addresses and control modes on the fly for precision lighting control at a level not previously possible on time-short productions, Litepanels claims.

“The consistent signal strength and range of the Apollo Bridge is outstanding,” said Michael Herbert, product manager, Litepanels. “It means that Lighting Technicians, Designers and Gaffers can move freely around large sets knowing that they are always connected and in complete control of their lighting.” Adding, “The app is simple enough to pick up and start painting with light immediately; users can see their light settings on an iPad or iPhone and adjust in real time for instant results.”

Apollo as an hub for a lighting network

Apollo Bridge can also be used with any control software or console including Blackout, Luminair, ETC, GrandMA and Chamsys to send commands, using the sACN DMX protocol, wirelessly or via the LAN ethernet port. Single DMX512 universe boards can also be used by connecting them through the Apollo Bridge 5-pin XLR I/O port.

Apollo has been designed to operate any fixture with a DMX input, as well as DMX networking and wireless DMX equipment. Users can now create just one system for centralized control of their lighting with no restrictions on which lights they use. Built-in dynamic RF transmission, supporting both 2.4 and 5GHz, automatically avoids network interference and creates a dependable signal with no latency for complete reliability. With full sACN capabilities, multiple Apollo bridge units can be added to provide wireless DMX control to as many lights and universes as required to scale up on larger productions. Simultaneous CRMX and wired DMX output can be used to provide a built-in fail-safe or to quickly add more fixtures without needing to reconfigure a DMX network.

IATSE Local 52 Lighting Console Operator, Daniel Choy Boyar, tested the Apollo system. “I put the Apollo through extensive daily use in studio environments, dense interior locations and the harsh conditions of winter NYC exterior locations,” said Boyar. “I discovered that Apollo Bridge is not just a LumenRadio transmitter, it’s a new feature-rich class of CRMX base stations with the latest LumenRadio TimoTwo chip, unique new abilities like dual-band enterprise-class WiFi, DMX out, advanced network management, USB expandability, and a WAN port.” He added, “Apollo is a bulletproof hub for an entire lighting network with more capability than anything else currently on the market.”

Apollo Bridge is available to buy now from Litepanels authorized retailers. The free Lighticians Apollo Control iOS app is available from the Apple App Store.