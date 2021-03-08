A global provider of professional broadcast and cinematic lighting solutions and a Vitec Group brand, Litepanels announced the launch of the next generation of Lykos Mini LED panel lights.

The new lightweight, compact mini panel from Litepanels delivers 40% brighter broadcast quality light for professional lighting on the fly than the original Lykos. Meet the Lykos+ Mini LED panel.

Incorporating advanced LED and lensing technology developed for Litepanels’ popular Astra range of 1×1 panels, the new Lykos+ Bi-color LED panel is one of the smallest in the Litepanels range but features an output 40% brighter than the previous generation, delivering an impressive 2000 lux (@3ft/1m) of accurate white light at any color temperature from 3200-5600K.

ProVideo Coalition covered some of the first Lykos LED panels that made it to the market. The new collection of LED lights for photographers and videographers on the go who need a lightweight and powerful light source, introduced in December 2015, was a portable light with LED technology (Surface Mounted Technology), available in Daylight and BiColor versions, that joined the the family of LED lights branded “Manfrotto, Powered by Litepanels”.

The family of LED panels was expanded in September 2016 with the introduction of the Lykos Bi-Color Flight Kit from Litepanels, the all-in-one solution perfect for any traveling cinematographer, video producer, or lighting professional. Now the company announces the launch of the next generation of Lykos Mini LED panel lights.

Integrate easily into any lighting scene

Litepanels says that Lykos+ offers broadcast quality lighting – with a CRI of 96 for true-to-life color accuracy – in a fixture that weighs just 1lb (500g). Lykos+ is the perfect light for remote locations or tight spaces, its compact size fits into any scene with the small but powerful fixture providing over two hours of operation via its built-in L-series/NPF battery mount.

“The quality of light from our Astra panels has made them industry standard for studios and news crews” said Michael Herbert, product manager, Litepanels. “Now, with the introduction of Lykos+, that same broadcast-quality level of light is available in one of our smallest, most portable fixtures”.

The versatile mini light offers multiple mounting options or can be hand-held with a sturdy hand grip. Stand mounted, taped or tied, Lykos+ is designed to integrate easily into any lighting scene. Brightness and color temperature are controlled by two simple dials or via the Litepanels SmartLite Director iOS app with an optional Bluetooth dongle.

A new standard in professional lighting

Lykos+ is available now from Litepanels authorized retailers as either an individual fixture or as a Flight Kit incorporating three lights, stands, filters, softbox and a Peli rolling flight case. It’s the same as the previous offer, but now with the Lykos+ Mini LED panel, offering 40% brighter broadcast quality light for professional lighting on the fly.

My first LED panel, which is still in working order, was from Litepanels, and there is a good reason for it: founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future, Litepanels is the pioneering force that introduced LED panel lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audiovisual industry. Three-time Emmy award winner, for 20 years Litepanels has developed ever-more innovative lighting solutions including on-camera lights, Fresnels, multi-color special effects lighting and wireless control systems to deliver the industry’s most accurate, adaptable and agile LED lighting range for studios, movie sets or on location.

Their Emmy award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world’s leading broadcast organizations. With a wide range of creative light shaping tools and accessories, Litepanels has the perfect solution to show your subject in the best light. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color-accurate, fully dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting.