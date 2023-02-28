Here is some reading for next weekend: Quasar Science, has announced the release of its new eBook series to revolutionize Virtual Production lighting. It’s free so just register and download them.

With the eBook series “A guide to Image-Based Lighting for Virtual Production” Quasar Science offers a comprehensive guide to mastering IBL technology and taking your lighting to the next level.

A leading provider of advanced lighting solutions and a Videndum brand, Quasar Science has now released a series of four eBooks inviting professionals and anyone with interest for lighting to discover the power of Image-Based Lighting (IBL) for Virtual Production and take their lighting to the next level. Raw computing power, video gaming techniques, and highly pixelated programmable LED fixtures mean a new era in motion picture lighting is here, and these guides will help those interested getting more familiar with the technologies being sued and how to better use them.

The four free e-books offer an in-depth exploration of Image-Based Lighting (IBL) technology, and how it is revolutionizing the motion picture lighting industry. The e-books cover a wide range of topics related to IBL, including the origins and future of the technology, the technology that enables IBL, and the pitfalls of lighting talent with an LED wall. The series also explores the key to realistic and dynamic subject lighting, understanding the color engine, and data management and protocols.

” On set Image-Based Lighting, is a game-changing lighting technique that has transformed lighting for virtual and traditional production,” says Quasar Science Principal Engineer, Color & Imaging, Tim Kang. “Our new e-book series empowers filmmakers and virtual production professionals to understand the power of IBL and take their lighting to the next level.”

The e-books are available for free download from the Quasar Science website and contain practical insights to help both beginners and experienced professionals create stunning environments that will captivate audiences. With raw computing power, video gaming techniques, and highly pixelated programmable LED fixtures, a new era in motion picture lighting is here, and these e-books are the perfect guide to getting started with IBL.

Whether you’re just starting out in virtual production or you’re already part of the revolution, these e-books are packed with practical insights to help you create stunning environments that will captivate your audience. More information about image-based lighting and the Quasar Science linear LED lighting range can be found at www.quasarscience.com.