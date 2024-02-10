The VELBON Pole Pod EX is both a tabletop tripod and a tripod/pole/monopod that extends to 187cm and still fits in tight spaces, making it a versatile solution for both photography and video.

Suitable for smaller camcorders, small mirrorless system cameras and advanced compact cameras, the VELBON Pole Pod EX is perfect when you want to be able to work fast and travel light.

The VELBON Pole Pod EX can be used as a tabletop tripod or a monopod that extends to 187cm (73.62 inch), making it a versatile solution for both photography and video if you are using camera gear not exceeding 1Kg (2.20 lbs). It may represent a compromise in terms of what it can be used for, but the fact that a single tripod/monopod, with a weight of only 800 g (1.76 lbs.), can be really tall but also work as a compact table stand, justifies checking if it fits in your workflow.

The VELBON Pole Pod EX is not a new product, as it was introduced nearly a decade ago, as an evolution of the original Pole Pod, but I could not resist sharing information about it, because, as tripods go, many “old models” continue to be viable solutions for today’s cameras. Designed for smooth handling, the VELBON Pole Pod EX is suitable for smaller camcorders, small mirrorless system cameras and advanced compact cameras and a viable solution for those who want a light and stable tripod either when shooting or filming.

A solution for tabletop video

The monopod is easy to carry, can be adjusted quickly and is ideal when working in tight spaces, even in the middle of a crowd, as the video published here suggests. The Pole Pod EX is a four-section monopod combined with a two-section tripod that together can reach up to 187 cm. The height reached suggests it may be a good idea to not let the tripod alone, especially with a camera on top, but as long as you follow the suggestion, the extra reach – when compared to many tripods – makes this a very flexible stand that is perfect to carry in many situations.

The tripod part of the VELBON Pole Pod EX justifies buying the kit, especially if you shoot a lot of tabletop photography or video and want to have a solution that also covers other type of situations. In the end, the product can be used for tabletop photography or video, as a regular tripod that extends to 187cm (just remember to not leave it alone…) and as a monopod.

The tripod is made of robust aluminium and has flip-lock locks that makes it quick to lock and unlock and adjust the height. It comes with a quick-release plate QB-32 plate with a 1/4″ screw (used for the monopod as well as table-top tripod). With a folded length of 710mm (27.95 inch), it is available from Amazon and a few outlets for a price around $60 (and a bit more if you find it in Europe). Not bad for an eight-year-old tripod…