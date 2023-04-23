Light tripods that won’t break your back or the bank straight from NAB Show 2023

For years, tripods have been associated with high prices and high weights. LeoFoto hopes to disrupt that trend with their light tripod offerings. Learn more about dual tube and single tube options, mini heads and retractable spikes alongside Kenny McMillan of PVC. Check out the video below with Patrick of LeoFoto straight from NAB Show 2023 in Vegas!

Check out LeoFoto Tripods and learn more at https://leofotousa.com