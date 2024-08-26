Tilta has introduced two innovative tripod models, the BT-03 and VT-05, catering to content creators and filmmakers looking for compact, durable, and versatile options. These tripods are designed to provide stability and flexibility while maintaining a lightweight form factor, making them perfect for creators on the go.

First Impressions: A Blend of Design and Functionality

Upon receiving the tripods, the first thing that stands out is their lightweight design. Both tripods are made from multi-layered diamond cross-woven carbon fiber, ensuring durability while keeping the weight to a minimum. This makes them ideal for creators who need portable gear that doesn’t sacrifice performance.

The BT-03, with its futuristic design reminiscent of video game aesthetics, is specifically designed for desktop setups. It’s a perfect match for streamers or anyone working in a limited space. Despite its small size, it’s capable of handling camera builds up to 6 pounds, which is more than enough for most streaming setups or compact cameras.

On the other hand, the VT-05 is a more traditional tripod but with a significant edge – its compact size when packed doesn’t hint at the impressive height it can reach when fully extended. At over 5.5 feet tall when fully deployed, this tripod offers height without compromising stability, making it suitable for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

The BT-03

The BT-03 tripod is designed for users who need a sturdy, compact solution for desktop filming or photography. One of the standout features of this model is its ability to get incredibly low to the ground, which is perfect for tight spaces and desk setups. Whether you’re shooting product videos, streaming, or working in a small studio, the BT-03 delivers exceptional performance.

This tripod’s legs are equipped with multiple 1/4″-20 threads, providing the ability to attach additional accessories like smartphone clamps, iPad holders, or even small lights. It also features a ball head that supports up to 6.6 lbs (3kg), and it also includes a slot for 90-degree vertical shooting. This makes it easy to transition between horizontal and vertical shots, which is particularly beneficial for content creators producing content for social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok. The Arca quick-release plate makes mounting and dismounting cameras seamless, especially for those who frequently swap between different camera setups.

Moreover, the tripod’s legs have three adjustable angles, allowing for low-angle shooting that can be particularly useful in creative setups or for capturing unique perspectives. The absence of a center column in the VT-03 also means it’s incredibly stable when used at lower heights. I was able to throw all my RED cameras on this tripod without issue, even with additional AKS.

The VT-05

The VT-05 takes Tilta’s commitment to lightweight, portable tripods to the next level. This tripod is built with the same carbon fiber material as the BT-03, ensuring that it’s both durable and easy to carry. However, what really sets the VT-05 apart is its height. When fully extended, the VT-05 reaches a height of 5.91 feet (1.8 meters), making it one of the tallest tripods in its weight class.

This makes the VT-05 an excellent option for videographers and filmmakers who need a sturdy tripod that’s easy to transport. It can easily fit into a suitcase or camera bag, making it an ideal choice for travel or on-location shoots. Despite its compact size when packed, the VT-05 feels incredibly sturdy when fully extended. I put a rigged-out RED V-Raptor X on the tripod and extended it to max height, and I was still able to use the tripod without issues.

One of the most useful features of the VT-05 is its semi-automatic angle adjustment system. This allows users to quickly adjust the tripod’s angle without having to manually fiddle with the legs. The quick setup and breakdown times make the VT-05 a great option for run-and-gun filmmaking or any situation where time is of the essence.

The fluid head on the VT-05 supports up to 11 lbs (5 kg), making it suitable for a variety of camera systems, from mirrorless cameras to larger cinema rigs. The fluid head also includes an ARCA receiver and a quick-release plate, ensuring compatibility with most camera systems and cages. The fluid movement of the head is smooth, making it easy to achieve precise pans and tilts, which is essential for filmmakers looking to capture dynamic shots.

Additionally, the VT-05 features legs with easy transitions between rubber feet and metal spikes, ensuring optimal grip in any environment. Whether you’re shooting indoors on smooth surfaces or outdoors on rugged terrain, the VT-05 provides stability and confidence.

With the BT-03 and VT-05, Tilta has made another strong entry into the tripod market. These tripods are designed with the modern creator in mind – they’re lightweight, portable, and packed with features that enhance usability and flexibility. Whether you’re a streamer looking for a compact desktop solution or a filmmaker in need of a reliable travel tripod, these models have something to offer.