The Instagrid GO 36 DV is a powerful, portable power solution that’s ideal for filmmakers needing high-capacity, silent energy for on-location shoots. As film productions often demand flexibility and minimal disruption, this unit delivers 3,600 W of constant power, with a peak of 18,000 W—enough to support essential equipment like lighting setups, cameras, monitors, and more without requiring traditional gas generators.

Key Features for Filmmakers

1. Silent Operation:

– Producing less than 10 dB of sound, the Instagrid GO 36 DV offers a virtually silent alternative to traditional generators. This feature is invaluable on film sets, especially in quiet environments or when capturing live sound, where a noisy generator would otherwise compromise audio quality.

2. Compact and Portable Design:

– Weighing only 46 lbs and featuring a small, easy-to-carry design (6.5 x 8.3 x 16.5 inches), the Instagrid GO 36 DV can be easily transported around a set or to remote locations. For outdoor shoots or productions in tight spaces, its mobility enables quick relocation to power lights, monitors, or other gear with ease.

3. Fast Recharge and Long Battery Life:

– The device charges fully in 2.5 hours, ensuring minimal downtime. With a 2,074 Wh capacity, the Instagrid GO can last through extended filming schedules, providing reliable power for long-duration scenes or continuous shooting setups without requiring frequent recharges.

4. Environmental Advantages:

– Given that the GO 36 DV doesn’t use fossil fuels, it’s a clean alternative that aligns with eco-friendly production practices. This quality is increasingly important as the film industry moves toward greener operations. By eliminating fuel dependency, it also reduces logistical hassles related to fuel transport and storage.

5. Durability in Various Conditions:

– This unit is built to withstand rugged conditions with water and dust resistance, making it perfect for outdoor sets or unpredictable environments. Its resilience to weather, from -4°F to 140°F, allows for filming in both extreme heat and cold, ideal for adventurous and location-based shoots.

6. High Power Boost Capabilities:

– With up to 18,000 W in peak power and multiple boost settings (e.g., 150% for 500 seconds), it’s equipped to handle sudden high-wattage demands. This is helpful for powering large lights or effects equipment, enabling filmmakers to have flexibility without worrying about power fluctuations or capacity issues.

Applications on Film Sets

– Lighting Equipment: Able to handle wattage for substantial lighting setups, the GO 36 DV can support everything from portable LED panels to powerful HMI lights for broader illumination needs.

– Camera and Monitoring Systems: Many setups include a range of monitoring and camera rigs. The GO 36 DV’s reliable power output ensures that high-power gear like monitors, video transmitters, and focus control systems operate seamlessly, even on long shoots.

– Environmental Effects: For productions requiring effects like high-powered fans or specialized on-set machinery, the Instagrid can provide the substantial wattage needed without additional fuel-based generators.

In sum, the Instagrid GO 36 DV offers a blend of mobility, power, and sustainability, making it a valuable tool for filmmakers who prioritize on-set efficiency and eco-friendly practices.