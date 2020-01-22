VEGAS Creative Software extends content creation expertise to live streaming with debut of VEGAS Stream at BETT 2020. The solution will be available in summer 2020, in both free and paid versions.

The team from VEGAS Creative Software will demonstrate a beta version of VEGAS Stream to the more than 34,000 EdTech leaders, influencers and educators at the Microsoft Booth NF40, during the renowned Education Technology conference, BETT 2020, in London, an event running from today until January 25. The cooperation aims to extend the company’s production and post-production expertise to the live streaming market with the debut of VEGAS Stream.

Developed to serve the needs of content creators and broadcasters in multiple markets, VEGAS Stream is also optimized for the education market, providing live streaming features with accessible, affordable price points ideally suited for schools and universities. At official launch in summer 2020, VEGAS Stream will be offered in both free and paid versions, with solutions specially tailored for educators who strive to leverage live streaming technologies for distance learning, sporting events, guest lectures, graduations and other live educational events.

Integration with VEGAS Pro and POST

VEGAS Creative Software has invested significant resources to ensure tight integration with its post-production platforms, VEGAS Pro and VEGAS POST. With the formal version to be released in summer 2020, when a live stream event is complete, users will be able to send the recorded event to VEGAS Pro or VEGAS POST, with all visual effects, graphics, and titles in place for further editing and delivery. The complete streams of audio and video from each source will be available regardless of whether they were shown live, so an on-demand version can be perfectly edited even if switching mistakes were made during the live event.

Introduced in August 2019, VEGAS Pro 17 represents a new milestone in high-performance video editing, according to the company, offering comprehensive workflow improvements and innovative creative tools, supercharge video production. VEGAS Pro 17 comes with more than 30 new features that make editing faster than ever and open up completely new creative possibilities and in doing so, adds MAGIX, “redefines efficiency in creative video production.”

Also last August, MAGIX fully revealed its whole new suite, VEGAS POST, built around three key elements: VEGAS Pro, VEGAS Effects and VEGAS Image. The core NLE is MAGIX’s, while Effects and Image come from FXHome own NLE and VFX software, HitFilm, and the Image from Imerge Pro. Those three elements unite under the name VEGAS POST. VEGAS Stream will work with those two packages of software, when it is released.

Highlights of official version to be released in Summer 2020:

Full-featured software-only solution – no expensive dedicated hardware needed

Professional-looking, easy-to-use set of themed broadcast titles and graphics

Data for titles can be pulled from Excel, Social Media, and Microsoft Teams

Fluid integration with Social Media platforms, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Stream, and Skype

Live switching between multiple video and audio sources

Post-edit workflow with VEGAS Pro and VEGAS POST

Integrates with VEGAS Pro for digital media asset sharing via Microsoft Azure

Full NDI compatibility

Hardware platforms and options

VEGAS Stream will be optimized for a variety of hardware platforms, including:

Surface Pro Win10 S mode through Windows Store

Surface Studio

Future Surface devices with Dual Screen capability, ideal for advanced setups with separate preview and on-air control

The solution will also be available as a cloud-based version which works on all hardware platforms.

Pricing and Availability

VEGAS Stream is currently in beta and will be formally launched in the summer of 2020, says the company. Specific availability dates and pricing will be announced at that time.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now