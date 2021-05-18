With a total of 12 featured speakers and two sessions to choose from, the June 16th edition of the Unreal Build: Broadcast & Live Events will also offer a sneak peek of features in the upcoming Unreal 4.27 release.

Whether you’re broadcasting live to air or tape, or putting on a live event, Unreal Engine offers a robust creative environment that’s opening up new potential to entertain, inform, and inspire. With the highest-quality real-time rendering and the freedom to make changes on the fly, you can deliver stunning mixed-reality experiences that engage viewers and audiences like never before.

The Unreal Build: Broadcast & Live Events free virtual event being hosted on June 16th, is the place to be – virtually as Epic Games digs into where visuals are going with some of the most innovative companies (and people) in the industry. Register now and stay tuned for exciting additions to our agenda… because you won’t want to miss this. The event has two showings so those interested can pick the one that suits them best:

June 16, starting at 6 AM PDT | 9 AM EDT | 2 PM BST

June 16, starting at 11 AM PDT | 2 PM EDT | 7 PM BST

The speakers and their stories

Don’t miss the two exciting keynote speakers, Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) and FOX Sports CEO, Eric Shanks, but remember that there is much more to watch – and learn. We share with ProVideo Coalition readers information on the different topics from the featured speakers. Here is the complete list:

deadmau5 – Exploring music’s new digital reality

Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) is no stranger to big crowds and exciting visuals. As one of the most popular electronic music artists in the world, he’s seen a thing or two. In this fireside chat, he explores the role real-time technology can play in everything from stage visuals and effects to virtual concerts and a musician’s eventual leap into the Metaverse. Don’t miss it.

Moment Factory – Connected by wonder: When physical and virtual worlds collide

When “infinite amazement” is your goal, you have no choice but to stand out. Multimedia studio Moment Factory are experts in this, crafting the type of immersive destinations and events that help people rethink what’s possible in public spaces. See how recent experiments are informing their views of what really reaches people during a live broadcast or augmented experience.

Disguise – Reinvent storytelling through XR and LED technology

Everywhere you look, you see disguise. And for good reason—they are helping major companies rethink how to use real-time content for events and broadcasts all over the world. In this session, their experts will showcase the power of LED XR stages with examples from some of the best studios in the business.

Prismax – Designing Latin America’s first virtual music festival

Learn how Prismax moved the music festival experience online, turning Tecate Pa’l Norte Virtual into a must-see Latin American event during the height of COVID-19. Hear how they shifted from real to virtual, while exploring what they’ll take forward when things get back to normal.

Lux Machina Consulting | Possible – Breaking records: League of Legends, World Championships 2020

Worlds, League of Legends’ top tournament, is one of the most popular events in all of esports. It’s also one of the longest, covering weeks of sustained competition. Find out what it takes to bring a live broadcast to 23 million viewers when the pressure is on), and you’ve got multi-camera/multi-frustum setups and game-responsive XR/AR driving your production.

All of it Now | Far Right – Lessons from the field: Show controls for live XR

Learn how All of it Now blend real time and show control systems to make sure that their big moments never fall flat, including a recent experience for Fortnite, Rocket League, and House Party.

FOX Sports – Fireside chat with FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks

As one of the inventors of the now-famous “yellow first-down line” and the “glowing puck,” FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks has always had an eye on what viewers want. In this fireside chat, Shanks and FOX Sports SVP of Graphics and Innovation, Zac Fields, talk about how the network uses technology to tell a better story, touching on everything from the rise of virtual sets and AR to creating virtual crowds during the pandemic.

Al Arabiya -Real stories using Unreal

Al Arabiya makes stories come alive for audiences, bringing visual intrigue to topics that need more than words. Find out why interactive mixed reality and virtual environments have become daily tools for the Middle East’s leading news network.

The WeatherGroup | Myreze | Zero Density -24/7 virtual weather: Designing the ultimate weather network

The Weather Channel and its partners, Zero Density and Myreze, will take you on a journey into the process of transforming the broadcast network, designing the ultimate center of weather and operationalizing a virtual platform and production that uses virtual presentations with live data visualizations, 365 days a year.

Epic Games – Unreal Engine 4.27 for broadcast and live events – sneak peek!

Join us for a sneak peek into what’s new with Unreal Engine 4.27 and hear from Epic Games’ Sevan Dalkian, Senior Technical Product Manager, and Andy Blondin, Senior Product Manager, on how these features can be used for broadcast and live events.

To register for the Unreal Build: Broadcast & Live Events June 16th session just follow the link.