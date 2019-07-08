Philips announced two new monitors, 241B7QUBHEB and 272B7QUBHEB, ideally suited for graphic designers, CAD engineers, photographers, and video editors, among others.

The resolution is, apparently, the only thing that separates the two new products from Philips. In fact, the Philips 241B7QUBHEB 24” and 272B7QUBHEB 27” LCD monitors, share the same characteristics, including a USB dock, panels with IPS technology and with a 90-degree pivot mode, for maximal viewing ease, besides Philips’ own SmartErgoBase, designed to deliver ergonomic display comfort and provide cable management.

While a SmartErgoBase offers height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort, cable management is, in these models, made easier through the use of a USB dock. The built-in USB docking station comes equipped with DisplayLink technology that offers the convenience of universal port replication so users can quickly and securely connect their notebook to networks, transfer files, watch videos, and more, thanks to a single dual-mesh USB cable with Type-C and Type-A connectors.

Suited for video editors

With these monitors, all peripherals, including keyboard, mouse, and RJ-45 Ethernet cable connect to the monitors’ docking station, reducing cable clutter while boosting productivity. And thanks to DisplayPort-out, multiple high-resolution displays can be linked together with just one cable. Finally, USB 3.2 SuperSpeed+ data transfer technology means users can transmit data faster than ever. They can even do it while powering and charging their notebook directly from their monitor.

Both the Philips 241B7QUBHEB and Philips 272B7QUBHEB use panels with IPS technology, which,says Philips, “unlike TN panels, consistently delivers rich, vivid colours whose accuracy and brightness are ideally suited for graphic designers, CAD engineers, photographers, and video editors, among others”. Wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees mean the screen can be viewed from almost any angle, including when in 90-degree pivot mode, for maximal viewing ease.

27-inch has a wider colour gamut

The resolution is the most evident difference between the two monitors – 1920 x 1080 on the 24-inch and 2560 x 1440 on the 27-inch –, but the Philips 272B7QUBHEB has features missing in the smaller model; CrystalClear Quad HD resolution as well as Ultra Wide-Color technology for, says Philips, “remarkable brilliance and gorgeous, sparkling colours” are included in the list of specifications for the 27-inch monitor. Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours and its “colour gamut” produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. The colour gamut on the 27-inch is NTSC 114% and sRGB 132%, while the 24-inch offers NTSC 85% and sRGB 102%.

The Philips 241B7QUBHEB and the Philips 272B7QUBHEB both include an array of features to protect users as well as the environment. An innovative, secure Windows Hello pop-up webcam with facial recognition technology can be safely tucked away when not in use, removing the risk of prying eyes. Physical comfort is ensured as well, thanks to such eye-friendly technology as LowBlue Mode. The environment benefits from these monitors too, thanks to technologies such as the energy-saving PowerSensor, as well as 85% post-consumer recycled plastic, PVC/BFR-free housing, no mercury or lead, and 100% recyclable packaging material.

The Philips 241B7QUBHEB and 272B7QUBHEB monitors are available in Europe at a RRP of £319 ($400) and £489 ($612) respectively. No word, yet, when these models will be available in North America.

