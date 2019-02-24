Presented as a new professional monitor, the Philips 276E8VJSB represents a solution to explore if you want a 4K UHD for an accessible price: it costs $279.99.

A new solution in the E-line series from Philips, the now announced 27” 4K UHD monitor features a 10-bit display with 1.074 billion colors and 12-bit internal processing, promising to deliver rich color and depth without gradations or color banding. The IPS LED Wide-View Technology used here delivers, says Philips, remarkably crisp images, vivid colors and consistent brightness at any angle, making it perfect for watching movies, browsing the web or using professional applications.

The monitor features, as Philips calls it, a UltraNarrow Border, a narrow border around the display, for a seamless appearance, which is especially suited for multi-display or tiling set-up used in some professional applications. Also included is MultiView technology, which allows users to enable active dual connect and view at the same time, making multi-tasking a breeze.

Wide viewing angles

The Philips 276E8VJSB 27” IPS-type panel, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, features a 1000:1 static contrast, 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms grey to grey response time, offers extra wide 178°/178° viewing angles, a characteristic of the technology used in IPS displays. These and the other characteristics of IPS-type panels make them more suitable for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Philips included in this model its LowBlue mode and Flicker-Free technology. Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, an area where the company has a series of products, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

Check the connections

Due to how brightness is controlled on LED screens, many users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. That’s where another technology from the company is used: Philips Flicker-Free technology regulates brightness and reduces flicker for a more comfortable viewing experience during those long hours working.

In terms of connections, the Philips 276E8VJSB monitor features the essential, with one HDMI 2.0, one DP 1.2, and a D-Sub port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and the necessary DC power input, according to the images provided, although the specifications sheet indicates the presence of two HDMI 2.0. Users interested in this model should check before purchasing, to confirm if the model suits their needs.

The Philips 32” QHD LCD display

Along with the 276E8VJSB reference, Philips also introduced another model. The second monitor, added to the E-line series, is the Philips 32” QHD LCD Display (326E8FJSB), with a VA panel offering Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels, also priced at $279.99. If you don’t need 4K UHD resolution and rather have the extra working space provided by a 32” monitor, this may be the solution for you, although it is first presented as ideal for home entertainment, despite the fact that Philips also refers to it as a professional monitor.

Featuring a SmartImage Game mode that offers multiple options for gamers, including FPS, Racing and RTS Modes, the FPS Mode improving dark themes in games, allowing users to see hidden objects in dark areas, the monitor features a 10-bit display, 5ms grey to grey response time, and a refresh rate of 75 Hz at 2560×1440. It includes AMD FreeSync technology, which now will work with Nvidia cards, making the monitor, probably, also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync.

With a 176/176 degree extra wide viewing angle, the monitor also includes LowBlue mode and Flicker-Free technology from Philips. Rear connections include DVI, HDMI, Display Port and D-Sub, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and the necessary DC power input.