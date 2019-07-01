News

AOC U2790PQU: a new 4K UHD monitor for video editors on a budget

The new monitor addition to AOC’s 90 Series aimed at professionals, the U2790PQU, features an IPS-type panel and 10-bit colour depth support, and a stand with full ergonomic flexibility.

AOC U2790PQU

Presented as a solution that content creators, video editors and digital artists will appreciate, the new AOC U2790PQU is a 27” 4K monitor with ergonomic stand and USB hub at an interesting price.

Availabe in the Asia-Pacific market for a while and now making its way to Europe, with other regions following, the AOC U2790PQU is a 27” IPS-type panel with a 3840 x 2160 (‘4K’ UHD) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles and 10-bit colour depth to produce 1.07 billion colours, enabling subtle colour transitions.

With Ultra HD, or simply 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels) slowly but surely going to replace the current mainstream 1080p (Full HD) and 1440p (Quad HD) monitors, it’s only natural that companies offer solutions like the AOC U2790PQU, and make so at an affordable price. If you need/want 4K but do not have the desk space for a larger monitor, a 30 or 32, then the 27” from AOC may be the ideal compromise. For some, the specifications of this monitor, like the 60Hz refresh rate, may seem less then desired, but the price in UK, £299, is an indication of what the final price in North America will be: around $299. That’s a bargain!

Portrait orientation available

The ergonomic stand is one of the key features of this monitor, as it offers options not usually present at this price range. In fact, the stand can be adjusted in height (by 130 mm), and can be swivelled (-45°/+45°) and tilted (-3.5°/+19.5°) as well. For users who work with mostly vertical content, the monitor’s pivot mode also allows portrait orientation. The stand attaches to the monitor using a quick-release mechanism that points to another feature: the monitor comes with 100 x 100mm VESA holes for alternative mounting.

The display uses Wide Colour Gamut technology, which means, says AOC, that it is able to display a lot more colours than conventional monitors. This is achieved through a special hardware solution, not through mere software adjustments. The result: true-to-life images with fine details that become visible thanks to the broader colour palette. The U2790PQU’s IPS panel also employs Low Blue Light mode, which reduces high energy short wavelength blue light and therefore contributes to eye health.

AOC U2790PQU

Frameless design

The U2790PQU is a monitor that will be especially appreciated by content creators, video editors, digital artists, but also people working with excel sheets and other information dense applications. The extra-sharpness and vivid details thanks to the 4K resolution, together with the colour accuracy and 10-bit colour depth of the U2790PQU’s IPS panel are a perfect match for the kind of work done by professionals in these fields, says AOC.

The 27” (68.6 cm) panel size combined with the 3-Sides frameless design of the monitor creates a large amount of screen estate, whilst still offering a compact feel and occupying a small amount of space on desks. It also enables seamless multi-monitor setups which continually prove to be a productivity asset in modern workspaces.

Users have multiple options to connect the U2790PQU to display sources, thanks to one HDMI 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort 1.2, as well as enjoy the flexibility of the built-in 2-port USB 3.0 hub. To output audio as well, users can either use the two built-in 2W speakers or use the built-in headphones output.


