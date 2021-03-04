With sleek design, IPS panels and high-resolution, the new AOC V4 monitor series is a perfect all-rounder QHD and UHD solution for both working from home and entertainment purposes.

Whether you want 2560×1440 or 3840×2160) panels, AOC has a monitor for you in its new V4 series, with for models and a price close to $320 for the 31.5” (80 cm) QHD version. Check also the P2 series.

AOC launches a new monitor line – the V4 series – offering QHD and UHD resolutions with panel sizes of 23.8” (60.5 cm), 27” (68.6 cm), and up to 31.5” (80 cm). With a simple yet attractive, 3-side frameless design, these models are great candidates for budget-conscious home users with an eye for design. It’s more than a monitor to use at home, though, and anyone who needs a solution for drawing, graphic design, photo or video editing may explore the options, as the flat IPS panels used offer accurate colour reproduction and wide viewing angles (178/178°), which dramatically reduce the horizontal/vertical colour shift and further improve the user experience.

With the vivid color and natural colour reproduction one expects from IPS panels, the QHD models displays also offer 75 Hz refresh rate that makes motion 25% smoother than regular 60 Hz monitors. Additionally, Adaptive-Sync support in all models eliminates tear and stutter when the framerate varies, which makes these monitors a great fit for casual gamers. With all these features, the V4 series is a perfect all-rounder for both working from home and entertainment purposes.

100×100 VESA mount option

The V4 monitors’ versatility also extends to the wide connectivity options, including a DisplayPort for connecting desktop/laptop PCs, HDMI ports suitable for streaming sticks, gaming consoles or any other HDMI-using device. The included stand allows tilt adjustment, while the 100×100 VESA mount option enables alternative installations with wall or desk mounts, such as AOC’S AS110 or AD100, for full ergonomic flexibility. All V4 models are also equipped with two 2W speakers, which is ideal if you want to have less clutter on your desktop and may be enough for many users.

If you need the extra-resolution, then the U27V4EA comes with a 4K Ultra HD panel, resulting in an impressive 163 pixels per inch on its 27” display, for extra sharp text and images and an increased screen real estate for a variety of applications. The U27V4EA also has a higher peak brightness of 350 nits, making it usable even in brightly lit environments. Like its QHD siblings, this 4K model has a 4 ms GtG response time and Adaptive-Sync support to eliminate stutter and tearing, making it a great 4K display choice for casual gamers, too.

The Q24V4EA (23.8”), Q27V4EA (27”) and Q32V4 (31.5”) feature IPS panels running at QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) at a 75 Hz refresh rate as well as 4 ms GtG response time. The Low Blue Light mode and FlickerFree technology reduce eye fatigue for comfortable usage for hours on end. The AOC Q24V4EA, Q27V4EA, Q32V4 and U27V4EA will be available from April 2021 at £159 (approximately $222) £209 ($292), £229 ($320) and £289 ($403), respectively. The prices are for the UK market and there isn’t any information about price or availability in North America.

The AOC P2 professional series

The V4 series, introduced this March, appears after AOC introduced, by the end of February three new large-format high resolution displays to expand its P2 professional portfolio. The new models added to the P2 series of professional displays are the 31.5” (80 cm) U32P2 with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels), the 31.5” Q32P2 with QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) and the 28” (71.1 cm) U28P2A, also with 4K UHD resolution.

For increased productivity when working at home or in the office, these monitors offer sizeable screen real estate, a height-adjustable stand with portrait orientation option, and a built-in USB hub to easily connect peripherals. Thanks to the Adaptive-Sync support to match the graphic card’s framerate with the monitor’s refresh rate, stuttering and tearing is eliminated. AOC’s new 31.5” P2 displays are available in Europe starting February 2021, while the 28” model will be available from April. No information available, yet, about North America price and distribution.

The three models are equipped with IPS panels, which are colour accurate and support wide viewing angles. Here are the key specifications of the three new monitors:

The 31.5” U32P2 is equipped with a punchy, high-contrast (3000:1) VA panel with a 3840 x 2160 native resolution, also offering wide viewing angles (178°). The wide-gamut panel is also perfectly suited for digital editing tasks (119% sRGB, 88% AdobeRGB coverage). With its 4 ms GtG response time, the pixel responsiveness is fast, while the Adaptive-Sync support eliminates any tearing. Due to its powerful specs, the U32P2 also gives room for occasional, casual gaming on the side.

The U32P2 has a slick appearance with a 3-side frameless design that hides the inner bezels when the display is off. It also supports AOC’s VESA-P2 bracket, which enables users to easily attach a mini-PC such as an Intel NUC directly to the stand of the monitor, essentially creating a standalone all-in-one system. The U32P2 comes with two 3 W speakers and VESA 100 mount capability and features two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 connection.

The 31.5” Q32P2 employs a vivid, colour-accurate (102% sRGB, 75% AdobeRGB coverage) IPS panel, offering wide viewing angles (178°). Its colour depth of 10 bit means it can display 1.07 billion colours. The panel’s native resolution is 2560 x 1440, running at 75 Hz refresh rate and with a 4 ms GtG response time. The increased refresh rate enables a smoother action and sharpness, for example when images are in motion, while scrolling a social media feed or a document, or when moving windows. When viewing 3D content with varying framerates, the display can also match its refresh rate with the GPU’s frame count, eliminating artefacts such as stutter and tearing.

Suited for smaller desks, the 28” U28P2A boasts a colour-accurate (120% sRGB, 89% AdobeRGB) IPS panel and can display 1.07 billion colours. Thanks to the impressive pixel density of 158 ppi, the images on the U28P2A are extremely sharp. Just like its larger siblings, the U28P2A employs an ergonomic stand, AOC’s VESA-P2 compatibility, Adaptive-Sync support, and is fitted with two 3 W speakers. U28P2A’s vivid and punchy image reproduction can be appreciated even better thanks to its 3-side frameless design.

The AOC Q32P2 and U32P2 are now available at an RRP of £269 (approximately $376) and £379 ($529), respectively. The AOC U28P2A will be available from April 2021 at an RRP of £329 ($460). The company has not shared any indication about price and availability in North America.