Announced recently, the Transcend ESD350C Portable SSD is one of a series of new options introduced by the company, which include a range of speedier products from USB flash drives to card readers.

To explore the ease of use and fast transfer speeds offered by USB Type-C ports, you need more than one drive with the interface, you need to have a whole range of products that allow to keep data flowing at the speed offered by the fastest connection available. That’s the reason why Transcend is expanding its family of USB Type-C portable storage devices. USB Type-C also has another advantage: it is easy to insert, because it is reversible. This symmetrical oval plug will replace Type A and B, making life easier for users.

The launch of the ESD350C Portable SSD is one example of the solutions now available to users who need breakneck speeds. Compatible with desktops, laptops, on-the-go (OTG) mobile devices, as well as gaming consoles, it provides the perfect expansion with its large capacity and speedy file-transfer capabilities. Available in 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB capacities, the ESD350C is equipped with the USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface with the support of UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol), delivering, says Transcend, “blazing-fast transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, meaning that even 4K resolution videos transfer instantly.”

The Portable SSD ESD350C

The ESD350C comes pre-formatted in the exFAT file system and is perfect for saving high-resolution photos, 4K resolution videos, and other multimedia files. The ESD350C also delivers, according to Transcend, “excellent cooling performance so that it remains cool to the touch even when working hard. The SSD comes equipped with both a USB Type-C and USB Type-C to Type-A cable, so it can be used with legacy as well as new devices.”

Extra compact and portable, the palm-sized ESD350C, protected inside a navy blue silicone rubber case that’s ruggedized and shock-resistant, is the perfect pocket-sized storage companion. The drive uses exclusive Transcend Elite software, an advanced software package compatible with macOS, Windows OS, and Android systems that helps users manage data. A free download from Transcend’s official website, Transcend Elite features backup and restore, data encryption, and cloud backup functions.

USB Type-C connections

The ESD350C joins a family of portable SSD solutions available in a variety of speed ranges, housings and capabilities to suit the needs of different users. It includes solutions as the ESD250C (960 GB capacity) and ESD240C (120 GB, 240 GB, and 480 GB capacities), that come in a lightweight metallic casing and feature excellent shock resistance and a maximum transfer speed of 520 MB/s.

The credit-card-sized ESD230C, which fits snugly in a wallet or purse, providing portability as well as transfer rates of up to 520 MB/s, is also a solution to consider. It comes in 240 GB, 480 GB, and 960 GB capacities. All models include a USB Type-C cable as well as a USB Type-C to Type-A cable to work with desktops and laptops featuring the USB Type-C or USB 3.1 interface, or with OTG devices and gaming consoles.

StoreJet and JetFlash

Also introduced this month, the StoreJet 25M3C is the latest USB Type-C portable hard drive to join Transcend’s expanding family of USB Type-C portable storage devices. The new drive features a a native USB Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface for amazing speeds, and is offered in the 2 TB size. Featuring a ruggedized three-stage shock protection system that meets US military drop-test standards, it joins the StoreJet 25C3S, available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It has a Type-C port and includes a USB Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to Type-A cable to connect to desktops and laptops featuring the USB Type-C or USB 3.1 interface.

USB Flash Drives continue to be the ideal solution for many, and Transcend‘s JetFlash 850 and JetFlash 890 are options to consider. The JetFlash 850 flash drive is equipped with the with the USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, a Type-C connector, and USB OTG technology, and delivers transfer speeds of up to 130 MB/s. The JetFlash 890 flash drive features both a USB Type-C connector and a regular USB 3.1 one. The dual connector design allows for easy file transfer between the latest USB Type-C port equipped devices and USB 3.1 Gen 1 port equipped desktops and laptops. Both USB flash drives come in 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB capacities.

RDC2 OTG, a smart card reader

A card reader is an essential accessory for some, and Transcend has two solutions: RDC8 Card Reader and RDC2 OTG Smart Reader. Transcend‘s 3-slot RDC8 card reader supports a wide variety of flash cards, including SD cards, microSD cards, and CompactFlash cards. Equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, the RDC8 is an ideal choice for fast and efficient data transfer from a flash card to a laptop or computer with a USB Type-C port.

Transcend’s RDC2 smart reader, meanwhile, is an OTG card reader specifically designed for USB Type-C equipped Android smartphones and tablets. In addition to an SD card slot and a microSD card slot, the RDC2 has a standard USB Type-A port that allows users to connect accessories such as USB flash drives, keyboards, or mice to their Android devices.

