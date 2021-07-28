Versatile enough to be used as a bus-powered drive for daily storage and backup tasks, the new OWC Envoy Pro SX is super-fast, super-durable and easily handles all storage and backup challenges.

Dropped over 25 times at every angle from a height of four feet by a third-party testing and certification service, the new OWC Envoy Pro SX Thunderbolt bus-powered portable SSD is also “water resistant for up to 30 minutes at < 1 meter”, says the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, OWC (Other World Computing), that is also a respected provider of memory, external drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits.

The mild-mannered exterior of the OWC Envoy Pro SX hides its true nature: this is a Thunderbolt portable SSD that can withstand any condition, being rugged enough to endure the most challenging work and play settings. Besides all those atributes, it’s super-fast, super-versatile and super-portable, characteristics that are essential for today’s workflows.

This little beast of an SSD handles all data storage and backup challenges like a real superhero when put to the test, says the company. In fact, the OWC Envoy Pro SX is versatile enough to be used as a bus-powered drive for daily storage and backup tasks. It can handle workflows easily handle the speed demands of production-level audio, design, and photography workflows. And it serves up real-world performance speeds up to 2847MB/s with modern Thunderbolt and USB4 equipped Macs and PCs.

Up to 2847MB/s sequential read/write

According to OWC, up to 2847MB/s sequential read/write (max) performance was observed based on testing a 4.0TB OWC Aura P12 Pro equipped Envoy Pro SX connected to a Windows 10 PC equipped with a Gigabyte Technology motherboard with an AMD 3960X 3.8GHz processor and 32GB RAM running AJA System Test (4K-Full resolution, 4GB file size, 16bit RGB codec, single file test). Performance will vary depending on drive and application used, the company says.

Built along the OWC Envoy Pro EX’s award-winning lineage, this tiny but mighty ½ pound portable drive is 1/3 smaller. It features a removable Thunderbolt cable and is test certified to handle the nastiest environments. From managing obstacles in the field to crushing deadlines at home, the OWC Envoy Pro SX lets you unleash your productivity power without needing a cape or mask.

The grooved fins on the OWC Envoy Pro SX’s matte black aluminum chassis transform it into a highly effective heat sink. The company claims that “even after a diabolically long file transfer, the stealthy and silent OWC Envoy Pro SX stays reliably fast” adding that “the OWC Envoy Pro SX is fully compatible with macOS and Windows built-in encryption, so you can add peace of mind password security to your data whenever you need it. Whatever your data journey, the OWC Envoy Pro SX stands ready to deliver a crushing blow to time-robbing work and play challenges in the blink of an eye.”

OWC Envoy Pro SX highlights

Lightning Fast: Advanced OWC Aura Pro SSD storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable performance available in a portable drive

Super Versatile: Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

Xtremely Portable: Bus-powered and smaller than most compact smartphones

Xtremely Rugged: Certified dustproof, drop-proof and waterproof

Silently Cool: Fan-less, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction free operation

Secure: Non-skid rubber feet keep the OWC Envoy Pro SX in place

Informative: LED for at-a-glance confirmation of power and activity status

Connected: Included Thunderbolt cable plugs into Thunderbolt and USB4 Macs and PCs

Worry-Free Reliability: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

“For OWC Envoy Pro SX, we wanted to make a drive that’s truly unique,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “Listening to our customer’s suggestions from the Envoy Pro EX model, we made sure to add a detachable Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 cable, and while we were at it, we made it a smaller form factor and even more rugged by adding IP67.”

The OWC Envoy Pro SX 240GB to 2TB models are available now, starting at $199.