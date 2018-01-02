Transcend introduces the JetDrive 825 portable Thunderbolt SSD for Mac

Available in 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB capacities, the new JetDrive 825 Thunderbolt PCIe from Transcend is designed to work with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and Mac Pro.

Transcend introduces the JetDrive 825 portable Thunderbolt SSD for Mac

Start 2018 acquiring a portable SSD drive designed for your Mac. Transcend just introduced the new JetDrive 825, presented as capable of blazing-fast file transfers.

Transcend, a leading manufacturer of storage and multimedia products, started 2018 with the announcement of a new product: the JetDrive 825 Thunderbolt PCIe portable solid-state drive (SSD) for Mac computers. The drive utilizes the newly released powerful JetDrive 820 PCIe SSD as its storage media featuring 3D NAND flash and a PCIe Gen3 x2 interface.

The use of 3D NAND flash, has allowed for storage size breakthroughs – the JetDrive 825 ofers 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB capacities -, and increased speed and reliability of data transfers. Based on the JetDrive 820, the new drive features the PCIe Gen3 x2 interface capable of read/write speeds of up to 950 MB/s, bringing a whole new level of performance to Mac computers.

Transcend introduces the JetDrive 825 portable Thunderbolt SSD for Mac

Upgrading your Mac with a Transcend JetDrive 825 allows you to increase storage capacity to up to 960GB, ensuring you have plenty of space for your documents, photos, music, and videos. Transcend’s JetDrive 825 features a 10Gb/s Thunderbolt interface, capable of blazing-fast file transfers. The drive, housed in sleek, aluminum alloy enclosure, was designed to tastefully complement your Mac’s simple, clean design. In addition, the inner SSD is removable for greater ease of use based on users’ preferences.

Monitoring the health of your new portable SSD drive is made easy with Transcend’s Exclusive JetDrive Toolbox. The free to download software kit was tailor-made for Transcend’s Apple Solutions. JetDrive Toolbox allows users to maintain a healthy SSD by keeping it up-to-date, preventing functional degradation, and predicting problems before they happen. Easy to use, the Toolbox includes Drive Information, S.M.A.R.T. Status, Health Indicator, and Firmware Update functions.  The JetDrive 825 is backed by Transcend’s five-year limited warranty.


Yongnuo and 7Artisans: three new wide-angles for the New Year

GorillaPod Mobile Rig: a tripod with extra arms

Jose Antunes

