The Tiffen Company has introduced two new 138mm full field diopters to their existing family of close up optics, expanding the options available for filmmakers and videographers.

Back in August 2018 Tiffen Filters, part of The Tiffen Company, announced the introduction of new and improved diopters, as an answer to the industry’s ever growing demand of new large format diopters. A diopter is a lens, that when placed over a camera lens, acts like a magnifying glass. It will enable the lens to focus closer than its normal minimum focus distance.

Photographers working at short distances use close up or full field diopters many times, as an easy solution to allow lenses to move closer to the subject. But videographers can also explore the potential of diopters, and there is a variety of diopters to choose from. Variations of the diopters include full field diopters, split diopters, third cover FX split diopters, strip diopters and letter box diopters.

The full field diopters line up

When Tiffen Filters introduced the new diopters, last year, the collection available then included the following options:

138mm Full cover diopters- available in magnification. 4x +½;+1;+2; +3

138mm Split diopters – 4x available in magnification. 4x +½;+1;+2; +3

138mm 15MM Strip FX Diopter 3x available in magnification +1;+2; +3

138mm 30MM Strip FX Diopter 3x available in magnification +1;+2; +3

138mm Third Cover FX Split – 50MM available in magnification +1;+2; +3

138mm Letterbox FX Diopter 15MM available in magnification +1;+2; +3

138mm Letterbox FX Diopter 30MM available in magnification +1;+2; +3

23x in a set.

Tiffen diopters can be purchased individually, depending on the specifics needs of each buyer. Now, the company introduces two new 138mm full field diopters, +1/8 and +1/4, to their existing family of close up optics allowing filmmakers and videographers even more options for crafting compelling images and increasing the usefulness of their lenses.

Two new filters added

The much-requested lower powered diopters subtlety extend the focus capabilities of lenses, especially popular anamorphic and older spherical lenses, without distortion, allowing the camera to move closer to the subject and creating more intimacy and drama in a scene. They also create a shallower depth of field to isolate subjects and remove unwanted background elements.

The new +1/8 and +1/4 diopters share a uniform 138mm diameter, allowing them to work with standard accessories like matteboxes and diopter holders, and matching the existing Tiffen family of diopters that includes +1/2, +1, +2, and +3. Now rental houses and cinematographers can access the full range of their lenses with a complete set of Tiffen 138mm diopters including split, letterbox, and strip diopters as well.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now