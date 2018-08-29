Lighter, offering greater security and a more silent operation, the Retrospective V2.0 shoulder bags retain their classic look but include many innovative new features.

The original Retrospective shoulder bag series was designed based on the experience and requests from different photographers aspiring to have a camera bag that did not look like one. When Think Tank Photo first released the Retrospective shoulder bag series, they took the photo industry by storm, with their classic look. Think Tank has now upped the ante with the Retrospective V2.0. While retaining the soft, form-fitting design, they are lighter than the original.

Appreciated by a wide range of photographers, the Retrospective series is cherished by street photographers, who appreciate the classic look of a camera bag that does not look like… a camera bag. Street photography is an exciting activity, but one where keeping gear protected is essential, so Think Tank Photo decided to add a zippered opening under the main flap, for greater security. The zipper tucks away when not in use. Simultaneously, because photographers in some situations do not want to draw attention, the company improved the “Sound Silencer” technology to help photographers work quietly. The hook-and-loop “Sound Silencers” offer discretion when needed.

Each bag has a dedicated interior tablet or laptop pocket, luggage handle pass-through, and a compressible water bottle pocket. The Retrospective V2.0 shoulder bags come in five sizes:

Retrospective 5 V2.0 – Fits a standard DSLR or Mirrorless body with a 17–40mm f/4 lens attached and a 9” tablet. Examples include a Canon 5DMIV with a 50mm f/1.8 attached, 24–70mm f/2.8, and an iPad Mini; or a Sony a7RIII with a 24–70mm f/4 attached, 16–35mm f/4, 55mm f/1.8, and an iPad Mini.

Retrospective 7 V2.0 – Fits a standard DSLR with a 24–70mm f/2.8 attached, 70–200mm f/2.8 unattached, flash, 10” tablet, and a 13” laptop. Examples include a Nikon D850 with 24–70mm f/2.8 attached, 70–200mm f/2.8, and a SB-5000 AFSpeedlight; or a DJI Mavic Pro drone, controller, batteries and accessories.

Retrospective 10 V2.0 – Fits a gripped DSLR with a 24–70mm f/2.8 attached, 10” tablet, 12” laptop, 70–200mm f/2.8 unattached, and a flash. Examples include a Nikon D5 with a 24–70mm f/2.8 attached, 70–200mm f/2.8 unattached, and a SB-5000 AFSpeedlight.

Retrospective 20 V2.0 – Holds a gripped DSLR with 70–200mm f/2.8 attached or a 300mm f/2.8 unattached, 24–70mm f/2.8, 10” tablet, 12” laptop, and a flash. Examples include a Nikon D5 with a 70–200mm f/2.8 attached, 14–24mm f/2.8, 50mm f/1.8, and a SB-5000 AFSpeedlight.

Retrospective 30 V2.0 – Fits two gripped DSLRs with a 24–70mm f/2.8 and 16–35mm f/2.8 attached, 70–200mm f/2.8 unattached, and a 15” laptop. Examples include two Nikon D5 bodies with a 24–70mm f/2.8 and 14–24mm f/2.8 attached, 70–200mm f/2.8 unattached, and an iPad.

“Reflecting on your past work helps you be more creative in the future,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank’s President and lead designer. “When we designed the original Retrospective shoulder bag series, we looked back on our personal experience for inspiration. We wanted to bring back the classic canvas look that is soft yet durable — but doesn’t look like a camera bag full of expensive gear. The Retrospective V2.0 series combines all our experience as photographers and product designers into a highly functional yet timeless camera bag.”