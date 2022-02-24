On todays episode, Kenny talks to cinematographer Fernando Arguelles, ASC AEC about the Netflix film “The Princess Switch 3.” Some of Fernando’s credits include episodes of “Fear the Walking Dead”, “Swamp Thing”, “Hemlock Grove” and “Prison Break.” Kenny and Fernando dive into the challenges of switching styles from darker, heavier projects likes those listed above to a lighter RomCom like “The Princess Switch 3” for Netflix, as well as diving in to some more practical cinematography techniques and discussing the role of the artist as a whole. Its a great episode so enjoy!

