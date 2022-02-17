On this weeks episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast, Kenny talks with production designer Grant Major about his work on the multi-Oscar Nominated film “The Power of the Dog.” Grant has had a fascinating career having worked on films such as “King Kong” and the “Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, where he won his Oscar for Production Design on “The Return of the King”. He was also the PD on the recent live-action remake of “Cowboy Beebop.” Enjoy the episode!

