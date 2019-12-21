Production

Mark the date on your calendar: January 9th. The place is the Filmtools Store in Burbank. James Lucarelli of RED will showcase the power of RED’s 8K during a hands-on demonstration.

Filmtools starts the year with the Power of RED, a first workshop, under the theme Why Resolution Matters, from a series based around the three advantages of RED: Resolution, Redcode and Reliability.

Over preparation is the most reliable plan for success. The phrase from James Lucarelli serves as a good introduction to this series of workshops. Start the year discovering the Power of RED through a first workshop from a series that will be based around the three advantages of RED: Resolution, Redcode and Reliability. It’s going to be a practical session, with James Lucarelli, who is the National Dealer Account Manager and Sales Trainer at RED Digital Cinema, showcasing showcase the power of RED’s 8K feature in an hour long hands-on demonstration.

James Lucarelli knows the RED cameras well, but he also knows a whole lot about the industry. With over 15+ years of cinema sales and professional on-set experience, James has evolved into a technical and creative go-to in the “high-end digital film” revolution and continues to push the bar through traditional filmmaking and advanced technologies.  In his free time he also finds time to be a a commercial cinematographer, editor and creative storyteller, and he brings all that experience to the first workshop of the series, held at the Filmtools Store, at 1400 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504.

Witness the power of resolution

RED digital cameras such as the MONSTRO 8K are equipped with amazing features that many times go unnoticed, so this invitation from FilmTools and RED is something that should not be missed. It’s a good way to start the year: witnessing the power of resolution, as you learn the key advantages of shooting in 8K:

  •  One Shot Reframing
  •  Post Stabilization
  •  Pan & Scan
  •  Post Zoom
  •  Supersampling
  •  VFX Features

Each feature provides advantages most cameras cannot achieve. With the ability to wrap footage in post all in one machine, RED digital cameras are definitely a stepping stone in the film industry. Discover more registering to be present at the Power Of RED Workshop.


