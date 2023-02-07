If 8K TVs are going to be difficult to sell, does it make sense to produce 8K content? This and other questions will be the theme for a IBC365 webinar that you don’t want to miss!

Join IBC365 on 9 February to explore the questions around the development of 8K content, as EU prepares to impose even stricter requirements on all new TVs produced. Is 8K dead or alive?

Back in 2021 the European Union updated its Energy Label with the result that many TV models were moved to the lowest energy class (G) from their initially – more optimistic – grade. The EU now prepares to introduce, on March 1, 2023, more strick regulations, following its goal, already defined in 2021: “to eliminate the least performing products from the market”.

Although the EU had scheduled a review of the 2023 Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) by the end of 2022, there is no clear indication that anything has been defined, so the market is preparing to meet new stricter rules, including a lower maximum level for how much power TVs can use. Following what happened in 2012, “8K TVs could effectively be banned from sales in Europe if EU’s updated Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) goes into effect in March 2023 as planned “ notes FlatPanelsHD.

As a heated discussion continues online, with some defending the EU’s decision others saying it makes no sense and will only make more difficult the move to 8K, the industry, from companies producing TV sets to the Media & Entertainment groups that produce content raise questions about what the future will bring.

One webinar this Thursday, 9 February at 14:00 BST, organized by IBC365 asks a simple question: 8K content: is it dead or alive? The webinar, which is open and free, aims to explore the questions around the development of 8K content and the unclear business models to support 4K/UHD content. Those interested are invited to tune in as a panel of speakers debates whether we are looking at the end of 8K before it’s even started.

From March 2023, the EU is introducing new efficiency rules which could effectively ban the sale of power-hungry 8K TV sets. With that, and unclear business models to support even 4K/UHD content, does this mean the end of 8K before it’s even started? Or, are there use cases that make sense for 8K — such as covering sports games with fewer cameras, or delivering compelling content to outdoor screens? In this webinar, we’ll debate whether 8K is dead or alive, including:

The impact of the EU legislation on the take-up of 8K screens by consumers

The creative case for producing in 8K

The business case and ROI for delivering 4K and 8K content

Identifying the opportunities for 8K content in sports, outdoor and other specialist environments

The response of technology vendors providing tools to enable an 8K content supply chain.

The panel includes the following speakers: Ian Nock, Founder and Principal Consultant, Fairmile West, Prashant Chothani, CEO, Travelxp and Keran Boyd, a Research Analyst, from Caretta Research, as moderator.

Having worked since the birth of Digital TV and through the transition to TV Everywhere Internet based delivery, Ian’s expertise covers glass to glass product, technology, strategy, and delivery consultancy at all levels and has been behind the launch of 20+ major consumer services across Europe on satellite, cable, IPTV and OTT, that cover millions of customers right up to the present.

Prashant Chothani is the CEO of Travelxp, having launched world’s first 4K HDR channel, Travelxp 4K HDR in North America, Europe, MENA, Asia Pacific, South America & Australia. Travelxp is localised in 25+ languages and distributed globally in 110+ countries to over 200+ million homes, and available across FAST Channels and a SVOD service across devices.

Keran is a research analyst at Caretta Research with over 10 years experience in running content programmes for B2B media houses, most recently leading the content at the IBC Show. She has global experience working with mediatech and broadcast firms, and has a strong personal interest in climate action. Keran has an LLB from the University of Cape Town and an MSc from the University of Dundee.