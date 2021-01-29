As Covid-19 changed the landscape, technology helped people to keep in touch, content sharing tools became even more essential… and will continue to be. That’s why Teradek announced Vidiu X.

Teradek launches Vidiu X: a powerful HD streaming encoder solution for live streaming videographers and content creators, so you can get professional live streaming video without a production studio.

The invitation is clear: go live anywhere — in 1080p and in a matter of seconds. With HDMI video connectivity, Vidiu X integrates seamlessly with cameras and switchers to deliver crisp live video to your viewers, “all for a great price”, says Teradek, pointing to the unit’s price, starting at $699. Vidiu X easily plugs into cameras, hardware switchers and media players with HDMI outputs, giving users multiple video source options to choose from. It’s also USB-C powered, which makes it simple to keep streams up and running throughout the day.

Whether you’re a videographer streaming live events like weddings, or a content creator streaming on multiple platforms, Vidiu X lets you simultaneously go live to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Ustream. That’s less time getting in front of more viewers, claims Teradek, adding that the Vidiu X uses H.264 video compression to capture and encode live video and broadcast it in HD to streaming platforms.

A growing need for broadcast solutions

Built for streamers seeking 1080p video resolution and an encoder that’s HDMI-compatible with cameras, switchers, and media players, Vidiu X enters the market at a time when live streaming is experiencing a massive boom, with a noticeable uptick since Covid-19. As the pandemic is yet to stay around for many months, at least, there is a growing need for solutions to broadcast that are both easy to setup and accessible in terms of price, and that’s where Teradek believes Vidiu X can play a part.

“Covid-19 has permanently changed the online media landscape with millions of people spending more time than ever watching live streamed content,” said Michael Gailing, Teradek’s Vice President & General Manager of Live Production products. “Vidiu X is our contribution to this rapidly-changing market, making it easier than ever for schools, houses of worship, and small businesses to produce and stream professional-quality live events.”

The boom started due to the pandemic has changed broadcast forever, and even after we return to “normal”, solutions that allow to explore broadcast in multiple ways will continue to thrive, and that explain why Sony introduced, recently, its Xperia Pro, announced as more than a smartphone, a streaming solution that connects to Sony photo and video cameras to expand the options available for videographers and professionals.

Stream reliably from just about any location

With Vidiu X users can unlock professional production quality and broadcast in HD from any HDMI video source. Vidiu X plugs in to professional cameras, switchers, and media players. Simply set it on your desk, and let it shine as a dedicated encoder for your live production needs. Vidiu X’s compact size makes it easy to mount to your camera and take it with you, or station it on your production desk., meaning it doesn’t matter if you’re streaming on-the-go, or from your home base. The HD streaming encoder solution is always ready.

Streaming without an encoder comes with serious limitations, says Teradek, “including high quality audio, power, and stability. Designed for 1080p60 video and compatible with a wide range of production gear, Vidiu X allows users to showcase noticeably upgraded video quality without worrying about their streams dropping off.”

“Smartphones may be the easiest way to stream live video online. But content creators need something far more powerful to create high quality, engaging live content,” Gailing explains. “Vidiu X provides more than just industry-leading video quality. It also seamlessly integrates with larger multi-camera productions. And with network bonding built in, Vidiu X allows you to stream reliably from just about any location you find yourself in.”

One app to monitor the live feed

Streaming to multiple platforms at once is one of the assets of Vidiu X. With Sharelink, Teradek’s cloud streaming platform, users can broadcast to multiple streaming destinations at the same time, including several Facebook Pages or a combination of various social media and online video platforms. For users who want better control of their network connection, Teradek’s Sharelink is an additional service for Vidiu X that allows users to combine bandwidth from Ethernet, WiFi, USB Modem, and several LTE connections to create a single robust uplink for higher quality, more reliable broadcasts from any location.

With the Vidiu App for iOS and Android, users can locally configure their destinations, stream settings, and network connections, all from their smart device. Users can even monitor the live feed right from the app to ensure everything looks good. Starting at $699 (US), the new Vidiu X is available to order on teradek.com/vidiux-launch and at select retailers.