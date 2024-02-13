Teradek has announced the official release of Teradek TV, a live-feed and instant-recordings review platform designed specifically for production.

Teradek launches a real-time viewing platform for production and post production based on the video streaming technology stack that Teradek has developed over the last 15 years.

Introduced as “One Platform for All Your Production Viewing Needs,” Teradek TV is an all-in-one live feed and instant recordings review platform that provides real time visibility into all stages of production, connecting creatives, producers, executives, and other remote collaborators. It’s all about “Effortless Sharing, Effortless Viewing,” adds Teradek, revealing that the all you’ve to do is “connect an on-set camera or post production workstation securely to the cloud, and quickly share high-quality, low-latency video feeds to anyone, anywhere in the world.”

Teradek TV allows productions to effortlessly set up and share encrypted ultra high-quality video feeds with extremely low delay, providing creatives, executives, and other stakeholders the ability to collaborate in real-time. Its “a customizable solution for set-up and oversight.”

Teradek TV: a scalable solution

“Teradek TV enables any production team, project, or even an entire studio to ‘drag and drop’ their video village or post suite into the cloud,” said Greg Smokler VP/GM Cine Products. “The platform is quick, intuitive, and scalable because it’s built on the powerful video streaming technology stack that Teradek has developed over the last 15 years.”

A scalable solution, Teradek TV allows for permission-based visibility across studio-level production slates in real-time, with live feeds, downloadable instant proxies for dailies, editorial, VFX, cross-platform color management, and metadata support. Military-grade encryption blocks unauthorized access to content and utilizes user-specific watermarking on every frame.

“Teradek TV empowers creatives and all relevant team members to maintain continuous visibility of their content across all phases of production,” says Colin McDonald, Cine Product Manager at Creative Solutions. “Teradek TV simplifies the critical components of a production monitoring platform: viewer management for crew members of all technical levels and a secure viewing experience for remote stakeholders.”

Designed to break the silos of production

Features of Teradek TV:

Color-Accurate 4K HDR – Because Teradek TV passes complete color pipe information, you can trust that you are seeing the creatives’ intent, no matter the device.

Multi-Camera Live Feeds – View preset camera layouts or arrange up to 4 camera feeds however you see fit. Production audio can be included in the stream.

Instant Recordings Playback – Watch playback from anywhere in the world. Or give your editor access to download all of the day’s proxy files so they can get a head start on the assembly.

Voice and Text Chat – Your team members are only ever a mic mute away. Make decisions faster.

Privacy within your Space – In Teradek TV, the Live Feeds, Recordings, and Chat live in dedicated Spaces. This means each department, unit, or vendor can have their own private communication.

Visibility across multiple productions – If you are attached to more than one production using Teradek TV, you can quickly jump between productions to see what’s happening in each one.

Teradek TV was designed to break the silos of production, offering native viewing apps for popular devices: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Mac, and Windows that allow key crew from video village to post-production to see live feeds and collaborate in real time.

