SmallHD announced the launch of the Smart 5 Monitor Series, comprising the Ultra 5, Cine 5, and Indie 5 touchscreen displays, designed in response to significant demand from professionals.

With a total of five compact 5-inch touchscreen monitors, the new Smart 5 Monitor Series from SmallHD are all powered by the PageOS 5 Software Toolkit and designed to fit any production need.

SmallHD’s Smart 5 Series is a sign that the company is listening to feedback from users. Dave Bredbury, Product Manager for CS Cine, says “The Smart 5 series was designed in response to significant demand for smaller touchscreen monitors with the same quality and functionality of SmallHD’s Smart 7 and Ultrabright Series,” and adds ““We shrunk the display and increased the overall capabilities. Finally, users have access to our camera-control licenses for ARRI, RED, and Sony VENICE on a 5-inch monitor.”

Comprising the Ultra 5, Cine 5, and Indie 5 touchscreen displays, the series from SmallHD also includes two additional wireless versions of the Ultra 5 (TX/RX). These five compact 5-inch touchscreen monitors are all powered by the PageOS 5 Software Toolkit, which was recently updated, as ProVideo Coalition noted, and designed to fit any production need.

The Ultra, Cine, and Indie in the Smart 5 Series represent three tiers of brightness, I/O capability, and physical interface options to match a range of on-set workflows. All monitors will come equipped with multi-touch interfaces; the Cine 5 adds a joystick and back button for a new way to use our camera-control functionality; the Ultra 5 offers supplementary customizable function buttons for quick access to monitor and software functions while wearing gloves. Each monitor is encased in a unibody chassis crafted from anodized aluminum and features multiple mounting points.

SmallHD and Teradek joined forces

“Customers can choose from three great product offerings. For example, if someone wants the top-of-the-line 3000nit powerhouse with physical buttons and an ethernet port, we have the Ultra 5,” adds Bredbury. “If they want to save some money but still be able to control their RED KOMODO® with a daylight-viewable touchscreen, then the Indie 5 or Cine 5 would be the way to go.”

The included PageOS 5 Toolset includes EL Zone Exposure Assist, best-in-class waveform & false color, Look-Around Camera Control, Advanced Teradek RT Overlays, and more. The PageOS 5 UI is known for offering quick and repeatable setups and full control over all parameters and display tools. Individual monitor details are as follows:

Ultra 5 combines touchscreen functionality with a full complement of front-facing physical buttons for maximum control in cold weather. It provides a brightness level of 3000nits, 2x 3G-SDI (I/O), 2x HDMI 2.0 (I/O), an ethernet port for optional ARRI & Sony VENICE camera control (a feature coming soon), 2-pin locking power connector, and a locking 5-pin USB (for RED Camera Control). Ultra 5 will ship Fall 2022.

Additionally, SmallHD and Teradek have joined forces to integrate the new Bolt 6 wireless technology – which was announced at IBC2022 – into the Ultra 5 monitor, creating the Ultra 5 Bolt 6 RX 750 and Ultra 5 Bolt 6 TX 750. These powerful models enable 6GHz connectivity, eliminate the need for additional cables or batteries, unlock full wireless camera control, and work seamlessly with your handheld Teradek RT for full wireless FIZ control. The RX monitors are available with integrated Gold- or V-Mount options and all Ultra 5 wireless monitors are fully cross-compatible with all Bolt 4K devices over the 5GHz band. Ultra 5 RX 750 and Ultra 5 TX 750 are expected to ship beginning January 2023.

Cine 5 combines a touchscreen experience with a side-mounted joystick and back button, 2000nits of brightness, 3G-SDI (I/O), HDMI 2.0 (I/O), 2-pin locking power connector, and a 5-pin locking USB (for RED Camera Control). Cine 5 will ship Fall 2022.

Indie 5 offers a touchscreen-only interface with a physical power button and sliding touchscreen-lock switch. The most lightweight and streamlined of the trio at just 14.4 ounces, Indie 5 provides 1000nits of brightness, 3G-SDI (I/O), HDMI 2.0 (I/O), a barrel power input, and a micro-USB (for RED Camera Control). Indie 5 will ship Winter 2022.t

Ultra 5 Monitor Specifications:

Display: 5-inch LCD

Resolution: 1920 x 1080p (HD) Resolution

Color Depth: 4:2:2 10-bit

Brightness: 3000nits

Input/Output: 2x 3G-SDI (I/O); 2x HDMI 2.0 (I/O)

Power Input: 2-pin Locking Connector

Construction: Aluminum Unibody Chassis

Software: PageOS 5

Pricing: $2199.00

Cine 5 Monitor Specifications:

Display: 5-inch LCD

Resolution: 1920 x 1080p (HD) Resolution

Color Depth: 4:2:2 10-bit

Brightness: 2000nits

Input/Output: 2x 3G-SDI (I/O); 2x HDMI 2.0 (I/O)

Power Input: 2-pin Locking Connector

Construction: Aluminum Unibody Chassis

Software: PageOS 5

Pricing: $1599.00

Indie 5 Monitor Specifications: