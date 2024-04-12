Compatible with all Teradek Bolt 4K and Bolt 6 Series Wireless Systems, the new Ace 750 lets you scale to any production environment.

A lightweight, compact, HDMI wireless video system with built-in antennas designed to be used with mirrorless cameras, camcorders, action cameras and A/V workflows, Ace 750 sends uncompressed zero-delay, 4Kp30, HDR video and audio with up to 750 feet (230m) of range. Unlike WiFi-based systems, the patented Teradek BB3 silicon chip inside Ace 750 ensures wireless HDMI video transmission with less than 0.01 seconds of latency, sending true zero-delay video to up to six receivers up to 750 feet away.

“We designed the Ace 750 so professionals who are starting out can access Teradek’s unique 6GHz zero-delay wireless video technology as they build their careers, and their camera kits,” said Greg Smokler, VP of Cine Products at Creative Solutions. “This new Ace is fully compatible with all Bolt 4K and Bolt 6 products by utilizing our proprietary Teradek BB3 chip to achieve less than 1 millisecond of latency, which is over 70 times faster than wifi-based systems.”

Teradek says that the new Ace 750 is cross-compatible with Bolt 4K and Bolt 6 in 5GHz and 6GHz modes and is fully compliant with FCC and CE frequency usage and power output guidelines. Ace 750 features an integrated hole pattern for mounting and can be powered with NP-F or LP-E6 batteries using an optional L-shaped plate.

The transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX) units automatically detect and select the 5Ghz or 6GHz RF channel with the least interference and employ Auto-Frequency Switching to maintain optimal signal quality. Ace comes paired out of the box. The TX can send video to up to six RX devices at the same time using the Bolt Manager app for iOS or Android.

“Built with the same reliable wireless technology found in our acclaimed Bolt product line, the Ace 750 offers an ultralight, streamlined experience at an accessible price point,” adds Colin McDonald, Product Manager, Teradek Cine. “Owner-operators, camera assistants or video professionals who need more performance and flexibility can upgrade to the Bolt ecosystem with the confidence that Ace 750 will benefit their workflow as their careers evolve.”