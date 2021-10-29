Teradek announced that their Bolt 4K wireless video transmission system for on-set monitoring has been awarded an Engineering Emmy by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Teradek’s Bolt 4K – a wireless video transmission system for on-set monitoring – was one of eight technologies to win a 2021 Engineering Emmy Award from the Television Academy.

Presented by the Television Academy Engineering Committee, Technology and Engineering Awards honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize companies, organizations and individuals for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering. This October, during the presentation of the 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards, Teradek, a brand of the Vitec Group’s Creative Solutions division, received an award for their Bolt 4K system.

Teradek Bolt 4K, a solution that ProVideo Coalition has covered before, is a zero-delay, wireless video transmission system for on-set monitoring, offering high-quality wireless video integrated into 4K, HD, and HDR workflows. Bolt 4K has been critical in implementing changes needed to support production’s social distancing protocols. Today, tens of thousands of Bolt transmitters and receivers are working in the entertainment industry—owned by camera operators, digital imaging technicians, drone pilots, production companies, and rental houses—to efficiently service all television productions.

“We are honored to receive an Engineering Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for our development of Teradek’s Bolt,” states Nicolaas Verheem, founder and CEO of Teradek. “The Bolt was forged over almost a decade of hard work, with a relentless focus on the customer, leading to our solution slowly pulling ahead of the alternatives and having a meaningful and lasting impact on the television industry.”

Contributors to the Bolt 4K award

Sharing the Emmy accolades are Nicolaas Verheem, Marius van der Watt, Dennis Scheftner and Zvi Reznic. Teradek also gives special recognition to one of the principal inventors of the underlying technology— Professor Meir Feder, holder of the prestigious Information Theory Chair, and Head of Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at Tel-Aviv University’s School of Electrical Engineering. Other significant contributors to this award include Creative Solutions’ Ryan Barber, Greg Smokler and Ilya Issenin.

The Teradek Bolt and underlying technology was also recognized in February 2021 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with two Scientific and Technical awards.

The opening image for this piece of news shows Marius van der Watt, from left, Zvi Reznic, Nicolaas Verheem and Dennis Scheftner, of Teradek Bolt 4K as they pose with their Engineering Emmys at the 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards, presented by the Television Academy at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. The second image shows Nicolaas Verheem (photos by Mark Von Holden/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)