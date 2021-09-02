Teradek’s longest range monitor solution is now available: discover what the new 1500 monitor modules can do for your cinematography.

Teradek has launched the Bolt 4K monitor modules 1500 TX and 1500 RX, giving users a long-range option with the 1500 monitor modules and a short-range option with the original 750 monitor modules.

Extend your range with 1,500 feet of zero-delay wireless 10-bit 4:2:2 video and camera control. See what the lens sees and unlock effortless wireless camera control from over a quarter mile away. That’s the promise that comes with the all-new Teradek Bolt 4K Monitor Modules 1500 TX & RX, which are shipping now.

“Scalability has always been a huge benefit of the Bolt 4K family,” explained Colin McDonald, Product Manager for Cine Products at Teradek. “With the launch of the 1500 monitor modules, Bolt users have even more kit options and, for the first time, long range camera control over the Bolt wireless link.”

Both the Bolt 4K Monitor Module 1500 TX and 1500 RX can seamlessly integrate with SmallHD Smart 7 Monitors and the entire Bolt 4K product series. When paired, they transmit and receive zero-delay wireless video signal from 1080p up to 4Kp30. The new longer-range devices offer 1,500 feet of line-of-sight range ((456m) and support for 10-bit 4K and HDR.

Wireless camera control

The Bolt 4K Monitor Module TX 1500 has an integrated hardware connector for SmallHD Smart 7 Monitors (Cine 7, Indie 7, and 702 Touch), optional wireless camera control, easy setup and signal management with the Bolt App for iOS and Android, and supports Broadcast Mode to unlimited receivers. Wireless camera control is available now for ARRI cameras, and a beta can soon be downloaded for RED KOMODO. Wireless camera control for select cameras is available with a SmallHD license (sold separately), unlocking remote access to run/stop, frame rate, ISO, shutter angle, white balance, internal ND filter, playback clips, and more.

Recipient of a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Bolt 4K Monitor Module RX 1500 includes a V-Mount or Gold Mount Battery Plate for power pass-through and an integrated hardware connector for SmallHD Smart 7 Monitors. It can receive metadata, timecode, and start/stop flags from most camera manufacturers and can also be managed via the Bolt App for iOS and Android.

Learn more about the new Bolt 4K monitor modules 1500 TX/RX following the link to Teradek’s website page dedicated to the modules.