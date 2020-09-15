Presented as “the affordable on-ramp to 4K HDR monitoring workflows” the new Teradek Bolt 4K LT it the company’s answer to the demand from studios and filmmakers for HDR monitoring on sets.

Teradek announced the compact Bolt 4K LT and integrated Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module, powerful additions to their groundbreaking Bolt 4K wireless HDR video platform.

The newest addition to the Bolt 4K series brings zero-delay 4K HDR wireless video to the familiar compact design that you know and love, says Teradek, claiming that it offers, “better-than-ever image quality at farther distances with stronger, more reliable signal frequencies. The future is here, and it’s in 4K.”

The compact Bolt 4K LT and integrated Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module is powered by the same revolutionary 4K chipset found in the previously released Bolt 4K, and, what’s better, it delivers significant image quality and performance enhancements to the prior HD generation of Bolt products, at no additional cost to consumers.

“We have seen a rising demand from studios and filmmakers for HDR monitoring on sets. Bolt 4K LT represents the culmination of a massive effort at Teradek towards delivering that functionality,” said Nicol Verheem, Creative Solutions Divisional CEO. “We’ve added considerable technology upgrades without raising the price to the end-user.”

Bolt 4K LT devices and the Bolt 4K Monitor Module are fully cross-compatible with the industry-leading Bolt 4K, delivering a seamless wireless video ecosystem. The Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module is a removable attachment for the popular SmallHD Cine 7 and 702 Touch monitors, creating an integrated wireless handheld unit. In addition to full interoperability, these devices can transmit and receive 10-bit 4:2:2 video, standardizing end-to-end HDR production workflows and enabling crews to finally see their work in full detail.

An affordable on-ramp to the world of 4K

“Combined with our new 4K Production Monitors from SmallHD, we believe the 4K LT wireless line offers an affordable on-ramp to the world of 4K and HDR on-set monitoring,” said Greg Smokler, Creative Solutions VP of Product. “The ability to freely mix and match transmitters, receivers and monitor modules across any Bolt 4K model really opens up possibilities for users at all levels of production.”

Bolt 4K LT is due to launch this month (September 2020).

Model prices are as follows:

Bolt 4K LT 750: $2,490

Bolt 4K LT 1500: $4,990

Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module: $1,490

Cine 7 Bolt 4K RX (Bundle): $2,990

Teradek Bolt 4K LT Specifications

● 750ft & 1500ft Models

● Zero-Delay Wireless Video (<0.001 sec)

● Up to 6 Receivers

● Fully Cross-Compatible with all Bolt 4K Series of Devices

● HDR 10-bit 4:2:2 Color Gamut

● HDMI 2.0 up to 4Kp30

● 3G-SDI up to 1080p60

● 13x 40 MHz Frequencies

● Transmit Metadata, Timecode, and Record Flags

● Smartphone Management with Bolt 4K Manager App

For more information, visit Teradek’s webpage dedicated to the Bolt series.