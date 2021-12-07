In a recent collaboration with Verizon and Amazon Web Services Teradek, announced a new ultra-low latency monitoring server for their Core cloud service: Wavelength Sputnik.

With a a lightning fast 160ms glass to glass speed, the new Teradek ultra low latency video monitoring solution provides a 50% performance improvement over Teradek’s existing low latency options.

Teradek Core Cloud customers in the U.S. can now monitor with lower latency than ever before on the Verizon 5G network, announced the company this December. In what some may consider a special Christmas gift, Teradek, a member of the Vitec Group’s Creative Solutions division, announced a new ultra-low latency monitoring server for their Core cloud service: Wavelength Sputnik.

More about Teradek’s Sputnik

Wavelength Sputnik is a new integration that puts Teradek’s streaming video server (Sputnik) on the Verizon 5G network, dramatically reducing streaming video latency when paired with Teradek hardware, software, and Core Cloud platform. According to Teradek, the integration provides a 50% performance improvement over Teradek’s existing low latency options, coming in at a lightning fast 160ms glass to glass.

“This improved monitoring solution works anywhere Verizon 5G service is offered, via AWS Wavelength Zones, which covers the entire United States,” says Tyler Riddle, Live Streaming Product Manager for Teradek. “It is the ideal solution for applications in production monitoring, law enforcement situational awareness, drone to cellular monitoring where local monitoring solutions can’t reach, and remote industrial oversight that lack a direct line-of-sight, such as remote monitoring of cranes, businesses, construction sites, or other applications where high quality, low delay video is required.”

To learn more about Wavelength Sputnik and Teradek’s latest ultra low latency cloud video monitoring solution., contact [email protected]