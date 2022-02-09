Responsible for content security assessment for the film and television industry, MPA’s Trusted Partner Network announced that Teradek Core meets their content security and encryption standards.

A member of Vitec Group’s Creative Solutions division, Teradek has received a successful assessment from the Motion Picture Association’s (MPA) Trusted Partner Network (TPN) for their Core, cloud video platform, having completed the required assessment.

The evaluation now announced acknowledges that the Teradek Core cloud service meets their content security and encryption standards. Core is widely used for live production, off-set monitoring and post-production. As new technologies transform the film and TV ecosystem, content is increasingly being created by a collaboration of third-party vendors that operate at varying levels of security. The assessment recognizes Teradek Core as a trusted platform of the highest security standards to protect critical pre-released motion picture content, which if breached, could cause severe economic damage to the entire production effort.

Teradek Core security features include end-to-end encryption across sharing and streaming protocols, individual viewer access control lists for securing content on a per user basis, content watermarking across Teradek applications, and video hosting in secure Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Core Cloud changes everything

“Teradek has been building secure video transmission systems for over a decade, so we are keenly aware of the grave damage a security breach could inflict on a production,” says Colin McDonald, Cine Product Manager for Teradek. “We built Core from the ground up with security at the forefront, and this assessment is the measure of that commitment to protecting our clients’ content.”

As 2020 changed everything about how we live and work, Core Cloud changes everything about the way businesses and individuals interact with streaming media, making it easier and more cost-effective than ever before to distribute, share, manage, and monitor digital video from anywhere in the world. Core is about connectivity, says Teradek, adding that with Core Cloud it is possible to “remotely configure and manage your entire fleet of Teradek IP video devices from a single interface. Whether you’re preparing for an upcoming event or troubleshooting devices in the field, Core’s management tools allow you to remain in total control no matter where you are.”

Visit http://tdek.co/tpn-pr to learn more about Teradek’s Trusted Partner Network security assessed tools.